Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Bormio Super-G

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle finally won his first career gold medal on the FIS World Cup tour on December 29, 2020. The skier from Vermont finished the super-G course 0.79 seconds faster Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr, who placed second. The victory also marks the first time a men’s U.S. Ski Team member has won a super-G race since December 2006, when Bode Miller won in Hintersdoter.

Cochran-Siegle’s run was incredibly smooth and powerful, especially in the middle section of the course where his splits were more than a second faster than Kreichmayr. His final time represented the largest gap between first and second place finishes in a super-G race since 2016. Norway’s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted rounded out the podium in third place. Like Cochran-Siegle, it was also the Norwegian’s second podium in a month.

Watch: Cochran-Siegle's Winning Super-G Run in Bormio

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

“It’s a tricky event, there’s just so many things that have to fall into place for race day in order to make it happen, but it’s pretty spectacular,” Cochran-Seigle said after the race. "I was at the limit through the middle part of the course and gained a lot of time there, which let me build up a pretty good gap.”

The win builds off Cochran-Siegle’s first World Cup podium last week in the Val Gardena downhill. It’s also the second win for the men’s U.S. Ski Team in the last 13 months, following Tommy Ford’s GS win in Beaver Creek in 2019.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle on course in Bormio. Photo: Getty Images

“Having success in Val Gardena let me have trust in myself and my skiing," continued Cochran-Seigle, referencing his first FIS World Cup podium earlier this month.

Fellow American Travis Ganong was the second-fastest U.S. Ski Team member in Bormio, finishing in a tie for 15th with Germany’s Simon Jocher. Ganong was 1.85 seconds behind Cochran-Siegele.

Up next for the men is the Bormio downhill, a course that many of the American men look forward to every year. Cochran-Siegele and teammate Jared Goldberg had very fast training runs before the numerous weather delays that have pushed the race back this week. Learn how to watch the races on the U.S. Ski Team’s website.