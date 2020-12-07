Tommy Ford Second in Santa Caterina GS

The FIS Alpine World Cup tour rolled into Santa Caterina Valfurva in Italy over the weekend with two GS races for men. After finishing sixth on Saturday, American Tommy Ford stepped up on Monday and finished in second place. The Oregon-based skier’s first run put him in fourth, but strong, steady skiing in his second run moved him up to the podium.

Ford once again took advantage of overcast skies and wet snow like he did when he won the Birds of Prey GS race last season in Beaver Creek, Colo. In Italy, Ford’s style was reminiscent of a young Ted Ligety, fast and aggressive with a touch of freeride style.

“Oh yeah, I mean—it’s all about enjoyment,” said Ford after the race. “I was arcing turns...this hill is made to arc on, like the whole way down, and I’m happy to ski on it.”

Tommy Ford's Second Place Run in Santa Caterina GS

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won Monday’s race by an astonishing 0.73 seconds and became the first Swiss ski racer to win a World Cup GS race since Carlo Janka in 2011. Combined with podium finishes on Saturday (3rd) and in Sölden at the start of the season (2nd), it’s clear that Odermatt is the man to beat so far this season.

Marco Odermatt's Winning GS Run in Santa Caterina

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Croatian Filip Zubcic, who won Saturday’s GS race, had a slow first run on Monday but skied beautifully fast in his second run to move from 21st to third place. His second run time was the fastest split on the course for the day, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the combined times of Ford and Odermatt.

From left: Ford, Odermatt, and Zubcic on the socially-distanced podium. Getty Images

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the only other American ski racer to qualify for a second run. An unfortunate hip-check in his second run landed him in 27th overall.

The next FIS World Cup race for men will be speed events in Val d’Isere, France, starting with a downhill on Dec. 12.

Women’s Races Canceled in St. Moritz

The FIS Alpine World Cup was forced to cancel the first speed events of the season for women due to feet of snow falling in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The snowfall was so rapid and heavy, the avalanche danger at the ski area skyrocketed and the entire ski area was closed for safety.

In an Instagram post, American racer Breezy Johnson pointed out that, all things considered, a cancelation due to weather is a very normal reason to not ski. “Been waiting for this for a long time but I guess mother nature having her way with the [FIS World Cup Tour] white circus is the most normal thing to have happened all year,” she wrote. “Until next time, St. Moritz…”

The next scheduled stop for women on the FIS World Cup tour is scheduled for Courchevel on December 12-13, 2020. There are two GS races planned.