Chasing Gold in Aspen

Excitement is in the air in Aspen, Colorado. For the first time in 60 years, the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships will be returning to Aspen’s slopes. Aspen Snowmass, in collaboration with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and the U.S. Ski Team, will host the top American ski racers in the technical disciplines—slalom, parallel slalom, and giant slalom—in March 2020, then again in March 2022 according to the agreement. The last major ski racing events to take place in Aspen were the 2017 FIS Alpine World Cup Finals, where Mikaela Shiffrin secured her fourth Slalom and first Overall Crystal Globe.

“We are thrilled to bring elite ski racing back to Aspen for the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships,” says U.S. Ski & Snowboard Director of World Cup Events Lindsay Arnold. “The 2017 FIS Ski World Cup Finals were a highlight for many of our athletes, and the U.S. Alpine Championships is always a great opportunity to expose our up-and-coming national talent to the likes of some of the best alpine ski racers in the world, such as double Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin, Ted Ligety, and more.”

Parallel slalom will kick off the event at Snowmass on March 28. The rest of the events will take place on Aspen Highlands, starting with men’s and women’s slalom on March 29. The women’s GS follows on the 30th, and the men’s GS concludes the Championships on March 31. The championships will immediately follow the NASTAR National Championships at Snowmass on March 24-28. For the first time, both events will be at the same venue, allowing the top recreational racers the unique opportunity to compete side-by-side with the best American technical skiers.

Whether you want to scope out the rising talent in ski racing or cheer on your favorite pros like defending National Tech Champions Nina O’Brien and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, this event promises to showcase exciting and aspirational skiing on hallowed ground. “Ski racing is deeply ingrained in Aspen’s heritage,” says John Rigney, senior vice president of Aspen Snowmass. “Our mountains have seen ski racing triumphs from greats such as Billy Kidd, Franz Klammer, Tamara McKinney, Ingemar Stenmark, Alberto Tomba, and Mikaela Shiffrin. We are honored to continue this storied history.”

