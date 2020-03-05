What you need to know about the 2020-21 Ikon Pass

As the days begin to lean on slightly longer hours, warmer temps and sunnier skies usher in a series of perfect excuses for extended moments of exploration and discovery. A season of renewals and growth, spring is the time to duck out and drop in on those hidden warm weather stashes while beginning to plan for next season’s adventures.

For the 20/21 season, there are a couple of Ikon Pass updates. Here’s what to know:

IKON PASS, $999 USD ADULT

Seek endless adventure across 41 unique destinations worldwide. Get the most access and no blackout dates.

NO BLACKOUT DATES

15 UNLIMITED DESTINATIONS

UP TO 7 DAYS AT 25 DIFFERENT DESTINATIONS

IKON BASE PASS, $699 USD ADULT

Unlock a season of adventure with access to unique destinations worldwide. Explore further, with limited blackout dates.

14 UNLIMITED DESTINATIONS

UP TO 5 DAYS AT 24 DIFFERENT DESTINATIONS

BLACKOUT DATES: DEC 26 – JAN 2, JAN 16 – 17, AND FEB 13 -14

Purchase access to Jackson Hole and Aspen Snowmass (5 days each) for only $150

For the 20/21 season, Ikon Base Pass holders can add both Aspen Snowmass and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Access includes 5 days at each destination.

Blackout Dates: DEC 26 – Jan 2, JAN 16 – 17, and FEB 13 – 14.

Price is the same across all age categories.

IKON SESSION PASS 4-DAY, $399 USD ADULT

New this season, discover the pass that kick-starts a season of adventure. Lock-in 4-days now, then ski consecutive days at one mountain or space out your sessions across select destinations and dates. Choose when and where you ride, join the community, and discover a new way to seek adventure this winter.

4 DAYS AT PARTICIPATING DESTINATIONS

EXCLUDES ACCESS TO DEER VALLEY, JACKSON HOLE, ASPEN SNOWMASS, ALTA, SNOWBIRD, KILLINGTON, COPPER MOUNTAIN, ELDORA MOUNTAIN RESORT, ZERMATT, NISEKO

BLACKOUT DATES ACROSS ALL DESTINATIONS: DEC 26 – JAN 2, JAN 16 – 17, AND FEB 13 -14

NO SPRING 2020 ACCESS

LIMITED BENEFITS

GO BIG WITH BENEFITS.

Both the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass come stacked with benefits to fully stoke the season.

BUY NOW, RIDE NOW

For spring 2020, the earlier you purchase, the earlier you hit the hill.

Starting 3/5 - immediately upon purchase, take unlimited laps at Big Bear Mountain Resort, Crystal Mountain, Snowshoe, Stratton, and Blue Mountain.

Starting 4/13 - unlimited turns through Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Solitude, Sugarbush, and Winter Park Resort.

RENEW & SAVE

Save up to $100 when you renew your pass.

PAYMENT PLAN FOR POWDER

Jump into 20/21 with $199 down and 4 easy installments.

TOTE THE TOTS

Save up to $200 on child passes with purchase of an Adult pass.

BRING THE CREW

Adventure better together when you treat the crew to friends and family discount lift tickets.

Longer days, fewer layers, sunnier skies. The 20/21 season will be another chance for snow-filled, crew-stoked, non-stop adventure. An entire season that can be locked in today.