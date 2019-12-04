Double the Fun

The Adaptive Sports Center in Crested Butte, Colo., used to have to turn people away. The organization founded in 1987 has made a name for itself over its 30-year history for offering one of the most inclusive and diverse adaptive sports programs in the country, annually attracting nearly 800 individuals with physical and developmental disabilities interested in challenging themselves outdoors. Now, with the opening of its new headquarters in the Kelsey Wright Building at the base of Mount Crested Butte, the ASC will be able to double its participation numbers.

Named for the ASC’s first and longest attending participant, the Kelsey Wright Building officially opened its doors in July 2019 after a four-year fundraising campaign, which raised $14 million in donations to cover the turn-key cost of the 25,000 square-foot facility. The new four-story building offers some major improvements to participants, including ski-in/ski-out access to the slopes of Crested Butte, an adaptive climbing wall, a physical therapy and exercise room, and client lodging so participants can stay in the same building where their activities are headquartered.

Located in the heart of some of the most beautiful wilderness in the country, the ASC offers year-round programming—from handcycling, kayaking, and adaptive mountain biking in the summer to skiing, snowshoeing, and ice climbing in the winter, to name just a few—and provides participants with the cutting-edge equipment and resources they need to tackle the outdoors.

“Our state-of-the-art equipment and our ability to customize experiences for participants has always been leading-edge,” says ASC’s program director Chris Read. “This [new building] will be the best piece of equipment we have ever had.”

The Adaptive Sport Center's Mission

