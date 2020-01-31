Located at the north end of Jackson and only a few blocks from the town square, The Anvil Hotel is probably the closest accommodation to the Jackson Hole airport and sits directly across the street from a ski area shuttle. The Anvil, which was originally constructed in the 1950s, includes 50 rooms and a secluded restaurant called Glorietta Trattoria—formerly called Nani’s—a welcome place for a good meal beyond the hustle and bustle of Town Square.

The check-in desk is also a perfect stop for coffee and more. Photo courtesy of The Anvil / Read McKendree

The hotel and restaurant underwent serious renovations before reopening in March 2017. The new owner, Erik Warner, had actually worked at the hotel and Nani’s when he was younger.



“I always saw the potential for the hotel and restaurant to be more than they were and did not want to tear down what is literally a cornerstone of the town, a prominent box a block off of [Jackson's] Town Square,” Warner commented. “I wanted to breathe new life into a place that had been a part of the community for decades.”

That new life came from Brooklyn-based design firm Studio Tack. But rather than having the folks from New York come in and redo everything, Warner insisted the company’s principals immerse themselves in the hotel and town before beginning the renovation process. That way, Studio Tack could “become one with the local culture and environment and allow it to inform the design.”

The result is certainly noticeable. The rooms are handsomely decorated like a trendy boutique hotel but in a way that speaks to the nearby Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks instead of an urban environment. The Glorietta Trattoria is also warm and inviting, but it’s the lobby that stands out the most.

The Anvil might look nearly the same on the outside, but the rooms are significantly updated. Photo courtesy of The Anvil / Read McKendree

Called The Mercantile, the Anvil’s Lobby features a small storefront with blankets and accents with a distinct American West flare. There is complimentary spiked hot cocoa during happy hour, and the space frequently hosts events popular with guests and locals alike.

“[The Mercantile] is probably the best-kept secret in town as a place to get work done or to buy something unique and reflective of Jackson but not available in other stores,” says Warner. “My vision was to become a little hub of the community where our guests could meet locals and learn about this special place. There is no better way to experience a place than through the eyes of a local.”

Bunks at the new Cache House. Photo courtesy of Cache House / Orijin Media

The Anvil’s winter rates are around $135 a night, and as low as $90 in the autumn. This winter, however, the Anvil opened a new area designed to be an upscale hostel for skiers on a budget. Called the Cache House, it features 50 shared bunks with 11 private bathrooms with winter rates around $69 per night. Warner hopes the Cache House becomes an ideal place for young people to stay on their next trip to Jackson.

All you really need when you spend the daytime exploring Jackson. Photo courtesy of the Cache House / Orijin Media

“I lived in Jackson in my early 20s and frankly, I could not afford much,” says Warner. “I had three jobs and could barely pay rent, buy groceries, and beer. I could never afford to stay in hotel room. When I bought the place, I vowed I would try to find a way to make lodging more accessible to folks on a budget and that was the inspiration behind my idea to create Cache House.”

Check out more info about the Anvil and the new Cache House on the hotel’s website.