Where to Eat + Drink in Big Sky

Big Sky is known for its gnarly terrain off Lone Peak and impressive 4,350-foot vertical drop—not so much for its dining and nightlife. But the folks skiing all that terrain have to eat, right? The resort has recently invested resources into improving skier services at the base, renovating The Exchange at Mountain Village this season and adding several new dining options to the resort's main base area. Town Center is the resort's other dining outpost, with even more options for dining, après, and nightlife.

Here are the best spots to settle into when you're off the slopes at Big Sky.

Best Places to Eat in Big Sky

Quick Bite: Vista Hall

Vista Hall food court opened in the remodeled Exchange this season. Courtesy of Justine Jane/Big Sky Resort

The resort debuted this modern-minded food hall this season. Pop into Vista Hall any time for day for fast eats ranging from breakfast sammies, pizza, sushi, tacos, crepes, and more. When après rolls around Vista Lounge serves up locals beers and craft cocktails.

Breakfast: Caliber Café

Located off the 90 freeway in Big Sky, Caliber is a newish diner serving just about everything on its comprehensive menu. Breakfast options include great egg dishes, waffles, and French toast, and more. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Caliber is great for those leisurely mornings when the slopes can wait but your appetite cannot.

On-Mountain Lunch: Headwaters Grille

Set at the Madison Base on the Moonlight Basin side, snag a window table at Headwaters Grille and peruse the ample menu of salads, sandwiches, wraps, and fish tacos, as well as the expected chicken fingers and burgers.

Quirky: Hungry Moose

Much like Lone Peak itself, the Hungry Moose is a Big Sky icon. Stock up on essentials—snacks, craft beer, handwarmers—or swing by for a sandwich and soup to-go. Perfect for busy mornings or a midday refuel, the Moose has two locations—one at Mountain Village and another in Town Center.

Casual: Lotus Pad

Yummy and affordable Thai in Town Center, Lotus Pad is a reliable spot to fill up on Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, spring rolls, curries, and more alongside hand-crafted cocktails, beer, and wine.



On-Mountain Dinner: Everett's 8800

Everett's 8800 serves dinner with a view. Courtesy of Big Sky Resort

What happens when you combine ski-in/ski-out convenience with fine-dining? You get an elegant bistro 8,800 feet above sea level where you can kick back in your ski boots and no one blinks an eye. Located at the top of the Thunder Wolf and Ramcharger high-speed lifts, the location of Everett's 8800, including Lone Peak views, makes it worth a visit.

Dining Experience: Montana Dinner Yurt

Experience the mountain after the lifts close at the Montana Dinner Yurt. Guests take a 15-minute snowcat ride two miles up the slopes for a filet mignon dinner with all the fixins, followed by chocolate fondue. The three-plus-hour experience also features sledding under the stars.

Fine Dining: Horn & Cantle

If anyone ever had any doubts that Montana cuisine is fit for fine-dining, one evening at Horn & Cantle, located between Town Center and the resort, will set them straight. Rustic elegance is a pairing they take seriously, and that is reflected in the ambiance and menu. Guests can choose from elk Bolognese, wild mushroom tacos, and trout fillets.

Where to Find Great Drinks in Big Sky

Lone Peak Brewery

The Lone Peak Brewery is perfect for kicking back and drinking good beer with friends after a day on the mountain. Be sure to order a flight—five four-ounce glasses are served on a vintage ski.

Scissorbills Saloon

Mere steps from the Mountain Village, Scissorbills is an institution loved by tourists and locals alike. Après-skiers come here for a relaxed atmosphere equal parts family friendly and dive bar. Enjoy better-than-average bar food, generous portions, and perhaps one—or three rounds—with the shot ski.

Montana Jack

Ski right up to Montana Jack at the base village for a casual beer and an excellent burger. Be sure to stop in on Tuesdays and Thursdays for live music—cover bands, bluegrass, country—and on Saturdays nights to get your groove on with a live DJ.

Westward Social

Westward Social is a new après venue at Mountain Village. Courtesy of Big Sky Resort

Specializing in custom cocktails at a bustling yet welcoming après-ski, the new Westward Social is located in the Exchange at Mountain Village. Swing by for live music or a DJ, a laidback vibe, and shareable apps to accompany your cocktail.