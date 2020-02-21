Three distinct base areas make choosing the right hotel even more complicated. Here's what you need to know before you plan a vacation to Deer Valley, Utah.

Ski-on/ski-out lodging, spacious condos on the shuttle route, sprawling resort hotels with every amenity under the sun—Deer Valley has all of those and more. But which base area is right for you? Snow Park is the Deer Valley’s original village, where a small slope called Snow Park debuted in 1946. When Deer Valley Resort opened in 1981, Snow Park became the first base area. It's the largest and features the bulk of the resort’s lodging, dining, shopping, and skier services. Silver Lake is located at mid-mountain, amid shops, boutiques, and the fine dining at Royal Street Café and The Mariposa. Guests will find more ski-in/ski-out lodging here. Empire Canyon is nestled higher up the slopes, and has even more ski-in/ski-out access but fewer skier services and dining. Expect a more remote experience there.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Where to Stay in Deer Valley

A bedroom at the Stag Lodge

Luxury: Stag Lodge

Set in Silver Lake Village at the intersection of the Success and Last Chance ski runs, Stag Lodge offers a true ski-in/ski-out location with views of the Wasatch range and the town of Park City. The three- to seven-bedroom residences are spacious, featuring fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, and living areas adorned in classic and cozy mountain lodge décor. There’s an onsite restaurant and bar, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, and fitness center, and what’s more, Stag is a Deer Valley-managed lodging property, so all guests have access to the complimentary resort shuttle that serves the other base areas as well as the town of Park City.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Convenience: Montage Deer Valley

The serene Spa Montage Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The sprawling Montage Deer Valley at Empire Canyon is a destination unto itself, with well over 200 guest rooms, suites, and residences, six restaurants, a lounge, beautiful outdoor heated pool and hot tub, indoor pool, bowling alley, skating rink, spa, and more. Get the idea? It’s hard to carve out time to ski here with so much to do. The Montage is a true ski-in/ski-out hotel and has its own rental shop, Compass Sports, which makes renting skis, buying tickets, and getting out on the slopes as easy and convenient as possible. When the lifts stop turning, grab a table at Daly Pub and Rec and let the set the kids loose on the vintage arcade games, darts, shuffleboard, and bowling. Upstairs, Yama Sushi offers a more refined setting.

Boutique: Goldener Hirsch Inn

This luxury boutique hotel is located in Silver Lake village, overlooking Park City below. Nestled in a stunning natural setting, this ski-in/ski-out property oozes luxury with only 20 rooms, five-star personalized service, and an authentic European aesthetic. From hand-painted furnishings to throwback décor such as wooden skis and alphorns, the Goldener Hirsch Inn makes you feel as though you’ve booked into a quaint Austrian chalet. Guests are welcomed to enjoy the hotel’s hot tubs, sauna, fitness center and taste the highly lauded European cuisine from its on-site restaurant.

Family: The Black Diamond Lodge

The welcoming lobby at the Black Diamond Lodge. File Photo

Wood furnishings, stone fireplaces, and rustic furnishings make Black Diamond Lodge cozy and inviting. This slopeside lodge at the Snow Park base offers one- to four-bedroom luxury residences complete with fully appointed kitchens, elegant living spaces, and large communal areas perfect for spending time together. Offering amenities such as a ski valet service, ski locker room, fitness center, children’s game room, steam room, and private hot tub, Black Diamond Lodge has something for everyone. Just finishing up your day on the slopes? Enjoy the complimentary après-ski in the lobby before settling in for the evening. There’s also free breakfast every morning. (No, that’s not a typo.) Bonus: Black Diamond is also a Deer Valley-managed property, the free resort shuttle is available to guests.

Ambiance: Stein Eriksen Lodge

A visit to the Stein Eriksen Lodge, in Silver Lake, is a must, even if you’re not staying there. This lodging mainstay named after the late, great skiing legend who called Deer Valley home for years is incredibly elegant and welcoming. It’s also undergone major upgrades over the last several years, including a new outdoor pool, movie theater, game room, and coffee shop. The rooms and suites are individually decorated and vary in size from the 375-square-foot guest rooms to the Grand Suites, which can accommodate 14 people in 3,000-square-feet. Make a reservation at the flagship restaurant, Glitretind, known for its seasonal and local-sourced cuisine, or stop by the Troll Hallen Lounge for fondue and an aperitif.

More from Lodging