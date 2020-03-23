Ski.com Dream Job Shows Off the Quintessential Chamonix Experience

While we would argue that skiing is still the best sport in the world regardless of the conditions, when the snow gods are feeling generous and the locals open their arms like long lost family—you feel like you’ve finally arrived.
The week spent in Chamonix with Ski.com Dream Job hires Max Rhulen and Jack Botti was a combination of hospitality, adrenaline, and relaxation. Belly-button deep snow on the Vallée Blanche was an obvious highlight but the classic ski town that sits wedged in the Mont Blanc Massif delivered so much more than just perfect ski conditions. La Folie Douce served as the best base camp a crew could ask for, especially when you need a proper bed to recover from your cheese coma. Did someone say Raclette?
A few of Max and Jack’s favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Chamonix, France