Ski.com Dream Job Shows Off the Quintessential Chamonix Experience

While we would argue that skiing is still the best sport in the world regardless of the conditions, when the snow gods are feeling generous and the locals open their arms like long lost family—you feel like you’ve finally arrived.

The week spent in Chamonix with Ski.com Dream Job hires Max Rhulen and Jack Botti was a combination of hospitality, adrenaline, and relaxation. Belly-button deep snow on the Vallée Blanche was an obvious highlight but the classic ski town that sits wedged in the Mont Blanc Massif delivered so much more than just perfect ski conditions. La Folie Douce served as the best base camp a crew could ask for, especially when you need a proper bed to recover from your cheese coma. Did someone say Raclette?

A few of Max and Jack’s favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Chamonix, France

Getting the lay of the land while skiing at Brevent. Photo Credit: Jack Botti

Real deal Pizza on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.

Photo credit: Jack Botti

First tracks down the Vallée Blanche.

Photo credit: Jack Botti

Admiring the local wildlife (Alpine Ibex).

Photo credit: Jack Botti

Steeples and Spires. There’s nothing quite like strolling around the idyllic town of Chamonix. Photo credit: Jack Botti

La Folie Douce Hotel is everything and more for the skier and snowboarder looking to access the best parts of Chamonix. Photo credit: Max Rhulen

Performance art is also part of this unique hotel experience.

Photo credit: Max Rhulen

Powder at Les Grand Montets.

Photo credit: Jack Botti

Exploring ice caves in the Mer de Glace.

Photo credit: Jack Botti

The QC Terme is proof positive that Chamonix’s spa game is top-notch.

Photo credit: Max Rhulen

Spending a day riding the Montenvers Train to sightsee the iconic mountain known simply as Le Dru.

Photo credit: Max Rhulen

