Ski.com Dream Job Shows Off the Quintessential Chamonix Experience

Deep powder in the Vallée Blanche, Raclette, and the swankiest new hotel in Chamonix.
Photo credit: Max Rhulen

While we would argue that skiing is still the best sport in the world regardless of the conditions, when the snow gods are feeling generous and the locals open their arms like long lost family—you feel like you’ve finally arrived.

The week spent in Chamonix with Ski.com Dream Job hires Max Rhulen and Jack Botti was a combination of hospitality, adrenaline, and relaxation. Belly-button deep snow on the Vallée Blanche was an obvious highlight but the classic ski town that sits wedged in the Mont Blanc Massif delivered so much more than just perfect ski conditions. La Folie Douce served as the best base camp a crew could ask for, especially when you need a proper bed to recover from your cheese coma. Did someone say Raclette?

A few of Max and Jack’s favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Chamonix, France

Tram dock in Chamonix

Getting the lay of the land while skiing at Brevent.

Pizza in Courmayeur

Real deal Pizza on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.

Skiing in Chamonix

First tracks down the Vallée Blanche.

Ibex in Chamonix

Admiring the local wildlife (Alpine Ibex).

Steeples and spires in Chamonix

Steeples and Spires. There’s nothing quite like strolling around the idyllic town of Chamonix.

La Folie Douce in Chamonix

La Folie Douce Hotel is everything and more for the skier and snowboarder looking to access the best parts of Chamonix.

Dancers at La Folie Douce

Performance art is also part of this unique hotel experience.

Skiing at Les Grand Montets

Powder at Les Grand Montets.

Ice Caves at the Mer de Glace above Chamonix

Exploring ice caves in the Mer de Glace.

Spa in Chamonix

The QC Terme is proof positive that Chamonix’s spa game is top-notch.

Montvers Train in Chamonix

Spending a day riding the Montenvers Train to sightsee the iconic mountain known simply as Le Dru.

Check out the perfect Chamonix trip courtesy of Ski.com.

