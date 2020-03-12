The Epic Pass in a Nutshell

The Epic Pass allows passholders to ski and ride at 79 resorts worldwide—the most of any multi-resort season pass—without blackout dates. If your mission is to check classic Euro ski resorts off your bucket list, spend a week chasing Japow, or just experience classic Vail Resorts destinations, this is the pass you've been looking for.

New Epic Pass Perks for 2020-21

On the heels of the news that the Ikon Pass—which goes on sale on March 5—is debuting a four-day pass option, Vail Resorts throws its Epic Pass on sale with new money-saving perks.

Next season, show your Epic Pass to the cashier to get a 20 percent discount at any Vail-owned restaurant, mid-mountain lodge, or cafeteria at any of their North American resorts. This applies to any type of Epic Pass, including the Epic Local, Epic Day, Military, Summit Value, Keystone Plus, Keystone-Crested Butte 4-Pack, Park City 4-Pack, Tahoe Local, Tahoe Value, and the new-next-season Northeast Value and Northeast Midweek passes (see below). This program, called Epic Mountain Rewards, serves up that 20 percent discount not just on food and beverage purchases, but also on ski and snowboard lessons, lodging reservations, retail, rentals, and more.

Do you like powder? Take 20 percent off guided cat skiing in Keystone and Whistler Blackcomb's heliskiing packages. It's basically a price cut across the board for Epic Passholders. No strings attached.

Our ride for the day of cat skiing with Keystone Adventure Tours. With nearly 1,000 acres of terrain and fresh snow to explore just outside of Keystone Resort, we put this cat to work. Photo courtesy of Vail Resorts

Also new next season, the Northeast Value and Northeast Midweek passes are a response to the 17 Eastern resorts that Vail picked up last year and offer unlimited, restricted access to Okemo, Mount Snow, and Hunter; 10 days at Stowe; plus unfettered access to resorts including Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and more. The Northeast passes start at $599.

Not an Epic Passholder? Vail Resorts has a new incentive to get you to become one. In effect beginning March 3, 2020, the Turn in Your Ticket program allows skiers who purchase a ticket between now and the end of the season to apply the cost of that ticket to an eligible Epic Pass product of their choice for next season (Epic Pass, Epic Local, and Epic Day with at least four days). Strings? This offer isn't extended to those who purchased an Epic product in the current 2019-20 season.

You know what they say about the early bird...

We love the sound of discounts and incentives—despite the fact that the current ski season is still in full swing. It's a good reminder, however, that next season's passes are on sale, and that the lowest rates are available now.

Unlimited Resort Access with Epic Pass

"Right down there is all the stuff you can ski with an Epic Pass at Kirkwood." Photo courtesy of Kirkwood

United States

Canada

Southern Hemisphere (Access starting in 2020)

Falls Creek, Australia

Hothham, Australia

Perisher, Australia

Limited Resort Access with Epic Pass

In addition to the ski areas listed above, the Epic Pass has a number of partners that offer a limited number of days at participating resorts. While most of the North American partners allow for lift access without any other stipulations, some international partners require additional purchases or reservations in order to use your Epic Pass. Please check out the Epic Pass website for the most up-to-date info and additional information.

United States (7 Days)

An Epic Pass can get you turns like this in Telluride. Photo courtesy of Telluride

Canada (7 Days)

Fernie Alpine Resort, B.C.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, B.C.

Kimberley Alpine Resort, B.C.

Mont-Sainte Anne, Qué.

Nakiska Ski Area, Alta.

Stoneham, Qué.

Europe

Please note that many of these European ski resorts have special requirements in order to use an Epic Pass. For more information, please read the fine print on the Epic Pass website.

Les 3 Vallées, France (7 Days)

Val Thorens

Méribel

Courchevel

Les Menuires

Saint Martin de Bellevelle

La Tania

Orelle

Brides-Les-Bains

Skirama Dolomiti, Italy (7 Days)

Madonna di Campiglio

Pinzolo

Folgarida-Marilleva

Pejo

Ponte di Legno-Tonale

Andalo-Fai della Paganella

Monte Bondone

Folgarida-Lavarone

4 Vallées, Switzerland (5 days)*

Bruson

Verbier

La Tzoumaz

Nendaz

Veysonnaz

Thyon

Ski Arlberg, Austria (3 Days)*

Lech

Zurs

Stuben

St. Christoph

St. Anton

*Must book minimum 3 consecutive nights of lodging at participating property to redeem passes. Click here for more information.

Japan (5 Days)

Able Hakuba Goryu

Hakuba47 Winter Sports Park

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

Hakuba Iwatake Snow Field

Hakuba Cortina Snow Resort

Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort

Hakuba Norikura Onsen Snow Resort

Hukuba Sanosaka Snow Resort

Jigatake Snow Resort

Kashimayari Ski Resort

Tsugaike Kogen Snow Resort

Rusutsu

Japow is real at Rusutsu. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Epic Pass Price Information

Adult: $979

Kids (12 and under): $499

Restrictions

No blackout dates at any of the limited or unlimited locations above for the full Epic Pass.

at any of the limited or unlimited locations above for the full Epic Pass. The Epic Local, Epic Day Pass, and a number of regional Epic Passes may have holiday restrictions. For more information, visit the Epic Pass website.

Extra Perks/Notes

20 percent off lodging, dining, lessons, and more at Vail Resorts locations in North America. Learn more here.

20 percent off guided cat skiing in Keystone and Whistler Blackcomb's heliskiing packages.

6 Ski With A Friend (SWAF) Tickets of varying discounts. Learn more here.

For more information and details about the Epic Local Pass, visit the Epic Pass webpage.