Epic Pass Details
The Epic Pass in a Nutshell
The Epic Pass allows passholders to ski and ride at 79 resorts worldwide—the most of any multi-resort season pass—without blackout dates. If your mission is to check classic Euro ski resorts off your bucket list, spend a week chasing Japow, or just experience classic Vail Resorts destinations, this is the pass you've been looking for.
New Epic Pass Perks for 2020-21
On the heels of the news that the Ikon Pass—which goes on sale on March 5—is debuting a four-day pass option, Vail Resorts throws its Epic Pass on sale with new money-saving perks.
Next season, show your Epic Pass to the cashier to get a 20 percent discount at any Vail-owned restaurant, mid-mountain lodge, or cafeteria at any of their North American resorts. This applies to any type of Epic Pass, including the Epic Local, Epic Day, Military, Summit Value, Keystone Plus, Keystone-Crested Butte 4-Pack, Park City 4-Pack, Tahoe Local, Tahoe Value, and the new-next-season Northeast Value and Northeast Midweek passes (see below). This program, called Epic Mountain Rewards, serves up that 20 percent discount not just on food and beverage purchases, but also on ski and snowboard lessons, lodging reservations, retail, rentals, and more.
Do you like powder? Take 20 percent off guided cat skiing in Keystone and Whistler Blackcomb's heliskiing packages. It's basically a price cut across the board for Epic Passholders. No strings attached.
Also new next season, the Northeast Value and Northeast Midweek passes are a response to the 17 Eastern resorts that Vail picked up last year and offer unlimited, restricted access to Okemo, Mount Snow, and Hunter; 10 days at Stowe; plus unfettered access to resorts including Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and more. The Northeast passes start at $599.
Not an Epic Passholder? Vail Resorts has a new incentive to get you to become one. In effect beginning March 3, 2020, the Turn in Your Ticket program allows skiers who purchase a ticket between now and the end of the season to apply the cost of that ticket to an eligible Epic Pass product of their choice for next season (Epic Pass, Epic Local, and Epic Day with at least four days). Strings? This offer isn't extended to those who purchased an Epic product in the current 2019-20 season.
We love the sound of discounts and incentives—despite the fact that the current ski season is still in full swing. It's a good reminder, however, that next season's passes are on sale, and that the lowest rates are available now.
Unlimited Resort Access with Epic Pass
United States
- Afton Alps, Min.
- Alpine Valley, Ohio
- Attitash Mountain Resort, N.H.
- Beaver Creek, Colo.
- Big Boulder, Pa.
- Boston Mills, Ohio
- Brandywine, Ohio
- Breckenridge, Colo.
- Crested Butte, Colo.
- Crotched Mountain, N.H.
- Heavenly, Calif./Nev.
- Hidden Valley, Mo.
- Hunter Mountain, N.Y.
- Jack Frost, Pa.
- Keystone, Colo.
- Kirkwood, Calif.
- Liberty Mountain Resort, Pa.
- Mad River Mountain, Ohio
- Mount Snow, Vt.
- Mount Sunapee, N.H.
- Mt. Brighton, Min.
- Northstar, Calif.
- Okemo, Vt.
- Paoli Peaks, Ind.
- Park City, Utah
- Roundtop Mountain Resort, Pa.
- Snow Creek, Mo.
- Stevens Pass, Wash.
- Stowe, Vt.
- Vail, Colo.
- Whitetail Resort, Pa.
- Wildcat Mountain, N.H.
- Wilmot, Wis.
Canada
- Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
Southern Hemisphere (Access starting in 2020)
- Falls Creek, Australia
- Hothham, Australia
- Perisher, Australia
Limited Resort Access with Epic Pass
In addition to the ski areas listed above, the Epic Pass has a number of partners that offer a limited number of days at participating resorts. While most of the North American partners allow for lift access without any other stipulations, some international partners require additional purchases or reservations in order to use your Epic Pass. Please check out the Epic Pass website for the most up-to-date info and additional information.
United States (7 Days)
- Snowbasin, Utah
- Sun Valley, Idaho
- Telluride, Colo.
Canada (7 Days)
- Fernie Alpine Resort, B.C.
- Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, B.C.
- Kimberley Alpine Resort, B.C.
- Mont-Sainte Anne, Qué.
- Nakiska Ski Area, Alta.
- Stoneham, Qué.
Europe
Please note that many of these European ski resorts have special requirements in order to use an Epic Pass. For more information, please read the fine print on the Epic Pass website.
Les 3 Vallées, France (7 Days)
- Val Thorens
- Méribel
- Courchevel
- Les Menuires
- Saint Martin de Bellevelle
- La Tania
- Orelle
- Brides-Les-Bains
Skirama Dolomiti, Italy (7 Days)
- Madonna di Campiglio
- Pinzolo
- Folgarida-Marilleva
- Pejo
- Ponte di Legno-Tonale
- Andalo-Fai della Paganella
- Monte Bondone
- Folgarida-Lavarone
4 Vallées, Switzerland (5 days)*
- Bruson
- Verbier
- La Tzoumaz
- Nendaz
- Veysonnaz
- Thyon
Ski Arlberg, Austria (3 Days)*
- Lech
- Zurs
- Stuben
- St. Christoph
- St. Anton
*Must book minimum 3 consecutive nights of lodging at participating property to redeem passes. Click here for more information.
Japan (5 Days)
- Able Hakuba Goryu
- Hakuba47 Winter Sports Park
- Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort
- Hakuba Iwatake Snow Field
- Hakuba Cortina Snow Resort
- Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort
- Hakuba Norikura Onsen Snow Resort
- Hukuba Sanosaka Snow Resort
- Jigatake Snow Resort
- Kashimayari Ski Resort
- Tsugaike Kogen Snow Resort
- Rusutsu
Epic Pass Price Information
- Adult: $979
- Kids (12 and under): $499
Restrictions
- No blackout dates at any of the limited or unlimited locations above for the full Epic Pass.
- The Epic Local, Epic Day Pass, and a number of regional Epic Passes may have holiday restrictions. For more information, visit the Epic Pass website.
Extra Perks/Notes
- 20 percent off lodging, dining, lessons, and more at Vail Resorts locations in North America. Learn more here.
- 20 percent off guided cat skiing in Keystone and Whistler Blackcomb's heliskiing packages.
- 6 Ski With A Friend (SWAF) Tickets of varying discounts. Learn more here.
For more information and details about the Epic Local Pass, visit the Epic Pass webpage.