Want an Insider’s View of the Outdoor Industry?

Here’s a special offer from our sister brand, The Voice, that will give you a peek behind the curtain of the brands that you love.
Author:
Publish date:
The Voice Summer 2020 Cover

Summer 2020's The Voice.

The Voice is an award-winning outdoor industry trade publication produced by our colleagues at SNEWS. In it, you’ll get a sneak peek at new gear coming out next year, plus a deep understanding of all the issues, challenges, and hot-button topics that are shaping the outdoor industry such as:

  • The 50 most anticipated products of 2021
  • How the coronavirus pandemic impacted outdoor retailers, brands, guides, rangers, and others working in the biz
  • Why “pro deals” are a joke
  • Next level experiential retail: How in-shop restaurants and cabins in Yellowstone might change your shopping experience
  • The 2020 Outdoor Trend Report
  • Should outdoor companies say goodbye to Chinese factories for good?
  • The intersection between racism and environmentalism

Sign up for your free (only pay $2 for shipping) copy here!

Related

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now