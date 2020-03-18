In ski country, Heavenly’s mix of expansive slopes, amazing lake views, and the bustling nightlife of South Lake Tahoe offers a unique vacation opportunity for skiers looking for 24-hour entertainment. In other words, you can ski your day away and then fill your dance card at the handful of casinos that sit less than a mile from the slopes.

Here are our favorite places to stay and play in and around Heavenly.

Best Places to Sleep Near Heavenly, Calif.

Zalanta Resort at the Village

With a prime location, Zalanta is steps from the slopes and all of the village action. Courtesy of Zalanta Resort

Located steps from the gondola and nightlife of Heavenly Village, Zalanta Resort boasts the perfect combo of location and luxury. The resort offers high-end condos with full gourmet kitchens, roomy living areas, and up to three bedrooms. Zalanta’s modern-mountain design is both cozy and sleek—think wooden vaulted ceilings, crackling fireplaces, and rustic stone accents. Resort amenities include a hot tub, outdoor pool, firepit patio, ski-valet, fitness center, and concierge. If you don’t feel like staying in to cook dinner yourself, the restaurants of Heavenly Village are just out the front door.

Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino

Looking for nightlife without actually stepping outside your hotel? Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino is your place. The hotel lobby immediately greets guests with an array of shops and a video game arcade that only hints at the excitement offered throughout the rest of the casino resort. Tired after a full day on the slopes? Relax in the heated pool and hot tub, blow off steam at the casino, or grab a drink and bite at one of the many restaurants.

Edgewood Tahoe

Set right on Lake Tahoe, Edgewood offers incredible views and a relaxing vibe. Courtesy of Edgewood

This historic lodge is all charm, nestled right on the shores of Lake Tahoe and crafted to seamlessly blend into its mountainous surroundings. Edgewood has 154 luxury rooms and suites, each complete with a gas fireplace, balcony, or deck, and beautiful views of the mountains or lake. With a spa, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and multiple fine-dining options, you might find it hard to leave.

Heavenly Valley Lodge Bed and Breakfast

If you're searching for something with a bit more character, the Heavenly Valley Lodge Bed and Breakfast is newly remodeled and only a five-minute drive from the ski resort. Though the B&B is nestled in quiet, forested area of Tahoe, it offers shuttles to the restaurants, bars, and shops of South Lake Tahoe and the walk into town is easily manageable. After a long day of skiing, unwind by the firepit with snacks, drinks, and stories during the communal happy hour. The friendly staff will make sure you feel at home during your stay, and the cozy bedrooms ensure a great night’s sleep. Wake up to a home-cooked breakfast with the other guests, and then board the complimentary shuttle to the slopes.

Our Favorite Places to Eat Near Heavenly

Driftwood Cafe

The Driftwood Cafe has been serving up creative homestyle breakfasts for almost 60 years, and there’s no better way to fuel up for your ski day. The menu features Eggs Benedict, omelets, pancakes, and waffles, as well as more unique dishes like potato pancakes smothered in gravy with grilled ham and eggs.

Base Camp Pizza Co.

Located right next to the gondola in Heavenly Village, Base Camp Pizza Co. offers gourmet pies such as the famous chicken curry pizza—or stick to the classics. The family-friendly vibe is complemented by an early happy hour daily from 2–6 p.m.

Edgewood Restaurant

Edgewood's restaurant is known for its superb fine-dining experience. Courtesy of Edgewood

Even if you’re not staying here, book a table at the Edgewood’s award-winning restaurant. The space boasts a cozy, yet classy vibe, with huge windows through which guests can watch breathtaking sunsets over the lake while sipping on some of the finest wines around.

Evan’s American Gourmet Cafe

In a small cabin sheltered by towering pines, Evan’s American Gourmet Cafe offers fine dining with exquisite starters, salads, entrees, and desserts. Try signature dishes like their Rosemary and Garlic Marinated Lamb or Dark Chocolate Raspberry Creme Brulee Tart that will leave even the most critical foodies completely satisfied.

Heavenly's Best Après Spots

The Loft Tahoe

There’s no better place in Tahoe to catch live entertainment than The Loft Tahoe, which serves as a restaurant, theater, and lounge. Grab a drink and enjoy its famous Magic Fusion show that features magicians from all around the world. The Loft is open until 2 a.m. daily, and once the shows stop guests can head to the lounge for live DJ’s, drinks, and trivia.

Montbleu

Located on the border of California and Nevada, Heavenly Resort combines the Golden State’s powder with Vegas-style nightlife. Montbleu, the newest edition to South Lake Tahoe, lends itself more to the Vegas side, with its luxury casinos and spa. In a dancing mood? The Opal nightclub located inside the casino offers music, drinks and dancing that’s sure to bring out your wild side.

Lake Tahoe AleWorx

If your idea of après-ski involves less flashing lights and more craft beer, Lake Tahoe AleWorkx has you covered. Serve yourself from one of their 30 ever-rotating taps, then relax and sip while enjoying some live music. If you’re craving some après-ski munchies to go along with your cold beer, check out the menu of mouthwatering pizzas and snacks.

Must-Do Off-Hill Activities

Guided UTV Tours

New UTV tours let guests see the mountain from a different perspective. Courtesy of Heavenly

New to Heavenly, Guided UTV Tours provide guests with an excitingly novel perspective of the resort. Tours depart from the top of the gondola and continue through snowy trails with scenic views for about 45 minutes, stopping occasionally to provide environmental and historical information, and of course, take photos.

Heavenly Village Ice Skating

Open daily from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Heavenly Village’s open-air ice rink offers family fun for all. With great music and twinkling lights, the rink is a winter wonderland right at the base of the ski slopes. Skates are available for rent at the rink.

Tubing

Ready for launch from the top of Heavenly's tubing hill. Courtesy of Heavenly

The tubing hill located at the top of the Gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort is 500 feet long and guaranteed family fun. Everyone knows the worst part of tubing is trudging up the hill while dragging your tube behind you, but Heavenly’s magic carpet eliminates this so you’re left with just the thrilling ride to a snowy base.

This article was published in March 2020.