Back to the Good Times with the Ikon Pass

In response to the shortened 2019/2020 season, the Ikon Pass doubled the discount available for current Ikon Pass holders who renew for the 2020/2021 ski season. The discount is now $200 for Ikon Pass renewal and $100 for Ikon Base Pass renewal. The deadline to receive this discount has also been extended from April 22, 2020 to May 27, 2020. Ikon Pass holders who have already renewed before April 14 will be contacted by Ikon about this additional discount.

For those looking to buy an Ikon Pass for the first time for next season, the $999 price will be valid until May 27, 2020, and interest-free payment plans are now available until August 1, 2020. Those who purchase an Ikon Pass will be eligible to get two discounted Child Ikon Passes until the May 27 deadline as well.

Watch: Ikon Pass - Back to the Good Times

“These are the days when we are particularly grateful for all those in the Ikon Pass community who share our passion and enthusiasm for winter, and we want to acknowledge our appreciation and gratitude by doubling 2020/2021 renewal discounts and offering some of the lowest prices since we launched Ikon Pass,” says Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer at Alterra Mountain Company, in a press release.

“During these challenging times, we hope to enable and inspire loyal and new Ikon Pass holders to look forward and plan their next adventure with us. We know that the seasons change, but the mountains and our Ikon Pass community will endure.”

As things change quickly, we always recommend getting the latest updates regarding these extended deadlines and read the fine print on the Ikon Pass website.