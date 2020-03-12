Everything you need to know about the newest pass on the block.

The Ikon Pass in a Nutshell

If you're looking for unlimited days at 15 ski resorts primarily in Colorado and/or California, and endless flexibility without blackout dates at 25 other destinations across North America and around the globe, then the Ikon Pass is your ticket to ride.

Getting deep at Copper Mountain, Colo. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Unlimited Resort Access with the Ikon Pass

United States

Canada

Blue Mountain, Ont.

Tremblant, Qué.

Limited Resort Access with Ikon Pass (7 Days)

In addition to the ski areas listed above, the Ikon Pass has a number of partners that offer a limited number of days at participating resorts. Some North American partners allow for lift access without any other stipulations, while some domestic and international partners require additional purchases or reservations in order to use your Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass. Please check out the Ikon Pass website for the most up-to-date info and additional information.

United States

*Ikon Base Pass requires additional purchase for access.

Canada

Cypress, B.C.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.

SkiBig3, Alta. (Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine, and Mt. Norquay)

This guy is Revelstoked. Photo Credit: Crystal Sagan

Europe

Matterhorn Ski Paradise

Rothron, Gornergrat, and Schwarzsee-Matterhorn in Switzerland

Japan

Niseko United

Southern Hemisphere

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, and Mt. Hutt, New Zealand

Thredbo, Australia

Mt. Buller, Australia

Valle Nevado, Chile

Marcus Caston makes a ruckus in the Chilean snows of Valle Nevado. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Ikon Pass Price Information

Note: Many of these prices, restrictions, and perks will change after April 22, 2020. For the most current information, visit the Ikon Pass website.

Adult: $999

Teen/Young Adult (ages 13-22): $739

Military/College: $709

Children (Ages 5-12): $309

Toddlers (ages 0-4): $209

Restrictions

No blackout-dates at any of the limited or unlimited resorts listed for the full Ikon Pass.

at any of the limited or unlimited resorts listed for the full Ikon Pass. The Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass 4-Day do have black-out dates and restrictions. For more info, view the Ikon Pass Access Details page.

Ikon Pass Extra Perks

Payment Plan: Pay $199 now plus four additional installments over 2020 to lock in the lowest price of the year.

Pay $199 now plus four additional installments over 2020 to lock in the lowest price of the year. Purchasing an Ikon Pass for next season can get you on the slopes this spring at participating resorts.

10 friends and family discount lift tickets (25% off window rate).

Ikon Pass holders receive a complimentary 1-year $50 USD-level Protect Our Winters membership.

15% off retail, food, and beverage at select locations.

Summer access at select destinations.

10% off CMH Summer Adventures.

For more information and for details about the Ikon Base Pass, visit the Ikon Pass website.