Ikon Pass Details
The Ikon Pass in a Nutshell
If you're looking for unlimited days at 15 ski resorts primarily in Colorado and/or California, and endless flexibility without blackout dates at 25 other destinations across North America and around the globe, then the Ikon Pass is your ticket to ride.
Unlimited Resort Access with the Ikon Pass
United States
- Big Bear Mountain Resort, Calif.
- Copper Mountain Resort, Colo.
- Crystal Mountain, Wash.
- Eldora Mountain Resort, Colo.
- June Mountain, Calif.
- Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
- Snowshoe, W. Va.
- Solitude, Utah
- Steamboat, Colo.
- Stratton, Vt.
- Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Calif.
- Sugarbush Resort, Vt.
- Winter Park Resort, Colo.
Canada
- Blue Mountain, Ont.
- Tremblant, Qué.
Limited Resort Access with Ikon Pass (7 Days)
In addition to the ski areas listed above, the Ikon Pass has a number of partners that offer a limited number of days at participating resorts. Some North American partners allow for lift access without any other stipulations, while some domestic and international partners require additional purchases or reservations in order to use your Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass. Please check out the Ikon Pass website for the most up-to-date info and additional information.
United States
- Alta and Snowbird, Utah
- Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
- Aspen Snowmass, Colo.*
- Big Sky Resort, Mont.
- Boyne Higlands, Mich.
- Boyne Mountain, Mich.
- Brighton, Utah
- Deer Valley Resort, Utah
- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.*
- Killington-Pico, Vt.
- Loon Mountain, N.H.
- Sugarloaf, Me.
- Sunday River, Me.
- The Summit at Snoqualmie, Wash.
- Taos, N.M.
*Ikon Base Pass requires additional purchase for access.
Canada
- Cypress, B.C.
- Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.
- SkiBig3, Alta. (Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine, and Mt. Norquay)
Europe
- Matterhorn Ski Paradise
- Rothron, Gornergrat, and Schwarzsee-Matterhorn in Switzerland
Japan
- Niseko United
Southern Hemisphere
- Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, and Mt. Hutt, New Zealand
- Thredbo, Australia
- Mt. Buller, Australia
- Valle Nevado, Chile
Ikon Pass Price Information
Note: Many of these prices, restrictions, and perks will change after April 22, 2020. For the most current information, visit the Ikon Pass website.
- Adult: $999
- Teen/Young Adult (ages 13-22): $739
- Military/College: $709
- Children (Ages 5-12): $309
- Toddlers (ages 0-4): $209
Restrictions
- No blackout-dates at any of the limited or unlimited resorts listed for the full Ikon Pass.
- The Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass 4-Day do have black-out dates and restrictions. For more info, view the Ikon Pass Access Details page.
Ikon Pass Extra Perks
- Payment Plan: Pay $199 now plus four additional installments over 2020 to lock in the lowest price of the year.
- Purchasing an Ikon Pass for next season can get you on the slopes this spring at participating resorts.
- 10 friends and family discount lift tickets (25% off window rate).
- Ikon Pass holders receive a complimentary 1-year $50 USD-level Protect Our Winters membership.
- 15% off retail, food, and beverage at select locations.
- Summer access at select destinations.
- 10% off CMH Summer Adventures.
For more information and for details about the Ikon Base Pass, visit the Ikon Pass website.