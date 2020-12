Elan is the only brand that makes all of their skis in the Alps. They also have a huge emphasis on making sure that women are involved in the ski creation process every step of the way, from the factory floor to the highest levels of the company. The only part of the factory that is open to the public is the Ski Museum, but that's still worth a visit next time you find yourself in western Slovenia.

Photo Gallery: Inside the Elan Ski Factory 14 Gallery 14 Images