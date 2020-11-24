Resort Guide 2021: Most Accessible Resorts in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Access, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Deer Valley, Utah

Marina Knight, Kristi Lovell, and Georgie Bremner at Deer Valley

All smiles at Deer Valley.

"Deer Valley is a resort that makes skiing easy for your family."

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah. 

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

Skiers at Sun Valley Resort

"We were over there, now we are here!"

"Love the hometown feel at Sun Valley, and how easy it is to get to the resort from town."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho. 

3. Copper Mountain, Colo.

No. 24 in the West Overall: Copper Mountain, Colo. 

4. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M. 

5. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

It just always looks good.

It just always looks good.

"My favorite ski hill in the world. Four hills at Aspen Snowmass are different and easy to access. Outstanding in-bounds off-piste terrain easily accessible with a short hike. Great town and friendly locals."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo. 

6. Beaver Creek, Colo.

"Beaver Creek has something for everyone! It is easy to get around to different parts of the mountains to try out different terrain. You can get away from the crowds easily and find beautiful aspen trees to ski through."

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo. 

7. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Mammoth Top 10 Variety

Mammoth is, well, mammoth.

"As large as Mammoth is, it is surprisingly easy to get from one end to the other." 

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif. 

8. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

"Whistler is big. Really big. Really, really big. That said, spend some time getting to know the parts of the mountain, find a place you like and ski around there until your legs give out. Easy to get around and the people are always happy to share their 'secret' knowledge."

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

9. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

Well, would you look at that.

Well, would you look at that.

"Whitefish is overall a super-fun mountain with a variety of terrain. The staff is helpful and willing to let you in on the powder stashes if you ask! Easy to travel around the mountain and always a great vibe."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont. 

10. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

