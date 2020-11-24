Resort Guide 2021: Most Accessible Resorts in the West
1. Deer Valley, Utah
"Deer Valley is a resort that makes skiing easy for your family."
No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.
2. Sun Valley, Idaho
"Love the hometown feel at Sun Valley, and how easy it is to get to the resort from town."
No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.
3. Copper Mountain, Colo.
No. 24 in the West Overall: Copper Mountain, Colo.
4. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
5. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
"My favorite ski hill in the world. Four hills at Aspen Snowmass are different and easy to access. Outstanding in-bounds off-piste terrain easily accessible with a short hike. Great town and friendly locals."
No. 4 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
6. Beaver Creek, Colo.
"Beaver Creek has something for everyone! It is easy to get around to different parts of the mountains to try out different terrain. You can get away from the crowds easily and find beautiful aspen trees to ski through."
No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.
7. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
"As large as Mammoth is, it is surprisingly easy to get from one end to the other."
No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
8. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
"Whistler is big. Really big. Really, really big. That said, spend some time getting to know the parts of the mountain, find a place you like and ski around there until your legs give out. Easy to get around and the people are always happy to share their 'secret' knowledge."
No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
9. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
"Whitefish is overall a super-fun mountain with a variety of terrain. The staff is helpful and willing to let you in on the powder stashes if you ask! Easy to travel around the mountain and always a great vibe."
No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
10. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
