Resort Guide 2021: Most Accessible Resorts in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Access, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Deer Valley, Utah

All smiles at Deer Valley. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"Deer Valley is a resort that makes skiing easy for your family."

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

"We were over there, now we are here!" Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort/ Ray J. Gadd

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Love the hometown feel at Sun Valley, and how easy it is to get to the resort from town."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.

3. Copper Mountain, Colo.

"Copper is an excellent choice for a group of skiers with varied ability. It is easy to navigate and there is something for everyone."

No. 24 in the West Overall: Copper Mountain, Colo.

4. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

"Taos is an old-fashioned, family-oriented, friendly, easy-to-navigate ski area with great snow and ultra-challenging terrain for those who wish for it."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

5. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

It just always looks good. Photo courtesy of Aspen Snowmass

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"My favorite ski hill in the world. Four hills at Aspen Snowmass are different and easy to access. Outstanding in-bounds off-piste terrain easily accessible with a short hike. Great town and friendly locals."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

6. Beaver Creek, Colo.

"Beaver Creek has something for everyone! It is easy to get around to different parts of the mountains to try out different terrain. You can get away from the crowds easily and find beautiful aspen trees to ski through."

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.

7. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Mammoth is, well, mammoth. Mammoth Mountain

"As large as Mammoth is, it is surprisingly easy to get from one end to the other."

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

8. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

"Whistler is big. Really big. Really, really big. That said, spend some time getting to know the parts of the mountain, find a place you like and ski around there until your legs give out. Easy to get around and the people are always happy to share their 'secret' knowledge."

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

9. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

Well, would you look at that. Photo courtesy of Whitefish Resort

"Whitefish is overall a super-fun mountain with a variety of terrain. The staff is helpful and willing to let you in on the powder stashes if you ask! Easy to travel around the mountain and always a great vibe."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

10. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

"Telluride is easy to get around and has an excellent variety of terrain."

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

Read More Top 10s in the West from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey: