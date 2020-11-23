Resort Guide 2021: Best Après in the East

Here's the top 10 best resorts for Après in the East, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

Warming up at Holiday Valley.

"Holiday Valley is my go-to out-of-state road trip. Its location is perfect for gathering plenty of natural lake-effect snow off Lake Erie, and its snowmaking capabilities have really improved in recent years. Ellicottville is one of the most fun après-ski towns in America."

No. 6 in the East Overall: Holiday Valley, N.Y.

2. Tremblant, Que.

No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que. 

3. Killington, Vt.

"Accessibility, a decent amount of varied terrain, and ample opportunities for après-ski are some of the highlights that make Killington a favorite destination ski area in Vermont." 

No. 4 in the East Overall: Killington, Vt. 

4. Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

Whiteface Mountain, New York ranks No. 5 in the East in SKI Magazine's 2020 Resort Guide

Cheers to Whiteface.

"What's left to say about Whiteface and Lake Placid? Stunning scenery, butt-tightening runs, great crew running the place! Lake Placid is THE American ski town! Period!!!!!! Any questions? Didn't think so."

No. 5 in the East Overall: Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

5. Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.

No. 13 in the East Overall: Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt. 

6. Seven Spring, Pa.

Serving it up at Seven Springs.

"Seven Springs has an amazing commitment to snowmaking. Varied terrain with tons of terrain park/freestyle features. Awesome staff and ski patrol focused on the customer. The Foggy Goggle rivals any ski town bar."

No. 16 in the East Overall: Seven Springs, Pa. 

7. Mad River Glen, Vt.

"Mad River Glen is all about skiing and enjoying what the sport and outdoor experience has to offer. This is a no-frills area with great staff, a unique vibe, friendly locals, and some fabulous food. This is what skiing and camaraderie is all about."

No. 3 in the East Overall: Mad River Glen, Vt.

8. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

Big hand or tiny glass? You decide...

"Smuggler's Notch is a New England classic. Incredible glade skiing and friendly locals. Nothing better than the hot chocolate après-ski with kids at the end of the day, too."

No. 1 in the East Overall: Smuggler's Notch, Vt. 

9. Mount Snow, Vt.

"Mount Snow offers an overall great experience to the skier and families. The entertainment options and dining options are exceptional."

No. 17 in the East Overall: Mount Snow, Vt. 

10. Sugarloaf, Maine

Sugarloaf Top 10 Apres

This is an everday occurance at Sugarloaf.

"Definitely a destination. There are some very good restaurants and après-ski spots. Lots of live bands and theme weekends. Big reggae festival every year. Sugarloaf is a great place to go with a group. Terrain for everyone!!!"

No. 12 in the East Overall: Sugarloaf, Maine. 

