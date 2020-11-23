Resort Guide 2021: Best Après in the East
1. Holiday Valley, N.Y.
"Holiday Valley is my go-to out-of-state road trip. Its location is perfect for gathering plenty of natural lake-effect snow off Lake Erie, and its snowmaking capabilities have really improved in recent years. Ellicottville is one of the most fun après-ski towns in America."
No. 6 in the East Overall: Holiday Valley, N.Y.
2. Tremblant, Que.
No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que.
3. Killington, Vt.
"Accessibility, a decent amount of varied terrain, and ample opportunities for après-ski are some of the highlights that make Killington a favorite destination ski area in Vermont."
No. 4 in the East Overall: Killington, Vt.
4. Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.
"What's left to say about Whiteface and Lake Placid? Stunning scenery, butt-tightening runs, great crew running the place! Lake Placid is THE American ski town! Period!!!!!! Any questions? Didn't think so."
No. 5 in the East Overall: Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.
5. Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.
No. 13 in the East Overall: Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.
6. Seven Spring, Pa.
"Seven Springs has an amazing commitment to snowmaking. Varied terrain with tons of terrain park/freestyle features. Awesome staff and ski patrol focused on the customer. The Foggy Goggle rivals any ski town bar."
No. 16 in the East Overall: Seven Springs, Pa.
7. Mad River Glen, Vt.
"Mad River Glen is all about skiing and enjoying what the sport and outdoor experience has to offer. This is a no-frills area with great staff, a unique vibe, friendly locals, and some fabulous food. This is what skiing and camaraderie is all about."
No. 3 in the East Overall: Mad River Glen, Vt.
8. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.
"Smuggler's Notch is a New England classic. Incredible glade skiing and friendly locals. Nothing better than the hot chocolate après-ski with kids at the end of the day, too."
No. 1 in the East Overall: Smuggler's Notch, Vt.
9. Mount Snow, Vt.
"Mount Snow offers an overall great experience to the skier and families. The entertainment options and dining options are exceptional."
No. 17 in the East Overall: Mount Snow, Vt.
10. Sugarloaf, Maine
"Definitely a destination. There are some very good restaurants and après-ski spots. Lots of live bands and theme weekends. Big reggae festival every year. Sugarloaf is a great place to go with a group. Terrain for everyone!!!"
No. 12 in the East Overall: Sugarloaf, Maine.
Read More Top 10s in the East from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey:
Overall Satisfaction in the East