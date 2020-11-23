Resort Guide 2021: Best Challenge in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Challenge, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Mad River Glen, Vt.

2021 Resort Guide Mad River Glen Vermont

One of the lifts that's not a single chair at Mad River Glen.

"MRG is the best mountain in the country!! The terrain is unmatched but even beginners can experience the mountain and intermediates can get down easily from the top and experience the amazing views of the Green Mountains, the Adirondacks, and the Whites in far away New Hampshire."

No. 3 in the East Overall: Mad River Glen, Vt.

2. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

"Smuggs is the best family resort with two distinct mountain area, one for learners and one for advanced/experts. The entire resort is a safe place where your children can hop on a shuttle by themselves and you know they will make it where they need to be. There is challenging terrain but it is not the "hip" location, so it is not overcrowded."

No. 1 in the East Overall: Smuggler's Notch, Vt.

3. Jay Peak, Vt.

Air at Jay Peak

Going big at Jay.

"Jay is so unique, the mountain and snow are old-school awesome. Best tree skiing on the planet. Best big mountain feel in the East. Love Jay!"

No. 11 in the East Overall: Jay Peak, Vt. 

4. Sugarloaf, Maine

No. 12 in the East Overall: Sugarloaf, Maine. 

5. Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

"One of the most beautiful and challenging mountains in the northeast United States! Scenery is exquisite. When the Slides are open, there is very challenging terrain at Whiteface." 

No. 5 in the East Overall: Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

6. Killington, Vt. 

Powder at Killington

Getting deep at Killington.

"Killington always was and always will be The Beast of The East, with great manmade, groomed AND natural snow conditions from October/November to May/June. The Big K easily boasts the most efficient lift system anywhere for access to all the diverse terrain, including two eight-person gondolas and now a bubble six-pack that affords fast, warm and dry lifts combining to serve nearly two-thirds of the 150 plus trails of the sprawling mountain!" 

No. 4 in the East Overall: Killington, Vt. 

7. Sugarbush, Vt.

"Sugarbush is a great resort both because of the terrain on the mountain, hospitality of guest services, and the incredible offerings of the Mad River Valley. It is our second home. We love it there as much in the summer as in the winter."

No. 8 in the East Overall: Sugarbush, Vt.

8. Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.

Powder day at Stowe

Who says it doesn't snow in the East?

"Stowe is easily one of the most challenging resorts on the East Coast. The Front Four rival any other resort in the USA in terms of uninterrupted vertical, variable conditions, bumps, steepness and exposure."

No. 13 in the East Overall: Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.

9. Sunday River, Maine

No. 10 in the East Overall: Sunday River, Maine. 

10. Gore Mountain, N.Y.

The place packs a punch.

The place packs a punch.

"Gore Mountain is an awesome place to ski or board. The trails are challenging! If you're looking for real-deal skiing or boarding without a fashion show this the place to go!" 

No. 18 in the East Overall: Gore Mountain, N.Y. 

