Resort Guide 2021: Best Dining in the West
1. Deer Valley, Utah
"When I want to eat lunch as much as I want to ski, I go to Deer Valley. The food is fabulous."
No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.
2. Sun Valley, Idaho
"Sun Valley is a classic ski resort that has been updated significantly in the past decade. Rarely crowded. Great dining, nightlife and shopping in quintessential mountain town of Ketchum."
No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.
3. Telluride, Colo.
"Telluride has that true mountain town feel. The town itself has awesome dining—check out Brown Dog for amazing pizza. On-mountain food is awesome too—Guiseppes is a must stop."
No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride, Colo.
4. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
"Whistler Blackcomb is a great place. The skiing is wonderful with runs that go on for miles. Fresh Tracks is a great bargain: Upload early, buffet breakfast on top of Whistler, and an hour of the trails before the lifts open to the public. The village has every sort of dining, drinking, and shopping establishment imaginable."
No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
5. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
No. 4 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
6. Park City Resort, Utah
"Park City Resort is an all-around mountain that satisfies everyone. Great dining and cute town to explore."
No. 11 in the West Overall: Park City Resort, Utah.
7. Steamboat, Colo.
"We had a great time both on and off the mountain at Steamboat, the downtown area has a really cool Colorado ranching vibe to it. Base area was nice and easy to navigate with a variety of bars and restaurants and plenty of après happy hour specials. Not to mention they added a ton of direct flights within the past couple years so travel was seamless from Boston. Overall great experience would love to go back!"
No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo.
8. Vail, Colo.
No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.
9. Beaver Creek, Colo.
"Beaver Creek is my favorite Western resort. Lift system is really awesome and delivers you to the terrain you want. Whether Grouse, Rose Bowl, Birds of Prey or Centennial, the lifts get you to some of the best terrain in Colorado. Don't forget Arrowhead which has some great cruisers at lower elevation. I stay below in Avon which is better priced and has great dining options."
No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.
10. Breckenridge, Colo.
"Massive variety of terrain spread across five peaks means if you know where to look, you can almost certainly find a short lift line or a leftover powder stash even on a busy weekend. What it lacks in base area après-ski bars, Breckenridge makes up for with a large, vibrant town that has options for everyone: breweries, pizza joints, fine dining, and bars/nightclubs that keep going until 2 am."
No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo.
