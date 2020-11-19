Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the East

Top 10 best resorts in the East for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey

1. Bretton Woods, N.H.

That is some fine looking corduroy. Bretton Woods Resort

"Bretton Woods has some of the best grooming in the East, which has always been its strong suit. Views of Mt. Washington are spectacular and the nearby Mt. Washington Hotel is a great après spot."

No. 7 in the East Overall: Bretton Woods, N.H.

2. Wachusett, Mass.

"Great family resort amazing grooming and snowmaking at Wachusett."

No. 9 in the East Overall: Wachusett, Mass.

3. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

"Smuggs is a very special place. No glitz & glam, but loads of great terrain to ski for all abilities, excellent snowmaking and grooming to deal with unpredictable Northeast weather and climate change."

No. 1 in the East Overall: Smuggler's Notch, Vt.

4. Okemo, Vt.

Groomed terrain at Okemo. Photo courtesy of Okemo Mountain Resort

"Okemo never disappoints. After the worst East Coast winter in memory, Okemo still was the master of snowmaking, management, and grooming. They delivered as they always do."

No. 19 in the East Overall: Okemo, Vt.

5. Sunday River, Maine

"Such a wide variety of terrain at Sunday River. You have your pick of wide-open groomers, steeps, bumps, and glades in any given day. Quality of snowmaking and grooming is spectacular, and the boundary-to-boundary policy allows you to access some fun spots if you know where to go."

No. 10 in the East Overall: Sunday River, Maine.

6. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, W.Va.

West Virginia's Snowshoe Resort. Photo courtesy of Alterra Mountain Co. / Snowshoe Mountain

"Snowshoe skis like a big resort and has that small-town feel, even though there's not really a town. The snowmaking and grooming are top-notch and kept us going when the weather seemed to be getting the best of us."

7. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

"Holiday Valley has a very welcoming feel to it. The staff is very friendly, the resort lodges are first rate, the snowmaking/grooming is state of the art, and the nearby village of Ellicottville offers nightlife comparable to many popular Western resorts."

No. 6 in the East Overall: Holiday Valley, N.Y.

8. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

Getting the goods ready at Stratton. Stratton

"I'm just about skiing. Nightlife, on-mountain food, etc., are less important to me. Stratton has my favorite run anyway, a double-black elevator shaft called Upper Downeaster. The grooming all over the mountain is impeccable and there is great variety of terrain."

No. 14 in the East Overall: Stratton Mountain, Vt.

9. Mount Snow, Vt.

"First time in many years back to Mount Snow and I was pleasantly surprised. Great snow. Excellent grooming. Both patrons and staff were super friendly. Easy drive makes it a great day trip destination."

No. 17 in the East Overall: Mount Snow, Vt.

10. Sugarloaf, Maine

A sunrise at Sugarloaf. Photo courtesy of Sugarloaf

"Sugarloaf is the crown jewel of East Coast skiing—tons of vert, alpine thrills, sweeping groomers, steep bumps, and enough broad cruisers to keep the family happy. Its high latitude, high altitude, north-facing slopes hold snow better than anything on the East Coast, and its remote location means far fewer crowds than its neighbors in VT."

No. 12 in the East Overall: Sugarloaf, Maine.

