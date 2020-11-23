Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Deer Valley, Utah

Robin Barnes at Deer Valley

Yes, it's really that good at Deer Valley.

"Deer Valley serves up wonderful grooming, lots of fast lifts, and great food!"

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah. 

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Top 10 Grooming

Drooling? Us too.

"Everything at Sun Valley is done to a high standard of excellence. The combination of extensive snowmaking and exceptional grooming means that you can be assured of having a great experience on the slopes."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho. 

3. Beaver Creek, Colo.

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.

4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo. 

5. Vail, Colo.

Sometimes the Back Bowls have the best 'roy.

"Vail is the king of variety of terrain of the North America resorts. You can ski for days without really having to duplicate a run. Grooming is top-notch."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo. 

6. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

"Mammoth has something for all levels of skiers. From extremely challenging to broad beginner and intermediate runs. Great grooming and lift system. Huge mountain with lots to explore."

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif. 

7. Keystone, Colo.

No. 19 in the West Overall: Keystone, Colo. 

8. Breckenridge, Colo.

There's a lot to groom at Breck.

"Breckenridge is an awesome mountain with the easy greens and blues for beginners and intermediates and whole bunch of awesome expert terrain across all of their peaks. Carve up some groomers with your family in the morning and hit the high alpine in the afternoon."

No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo. 

9. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

"Taos is a great local ski area. I love that the base is small and open. Once on the mountain you have access to great cruisey, groomers to as steep as you would like to go."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

The fog actually grooms the mountain.

"Whitefish is a great mountain that hasn't lost its identity has a locals hill! Super-friendly staff that makes you feel appreciated. Nice variety of terrain and the groomers are very well taken care of."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana. 

Read More Top 10s in the West from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey:

Overall Satisfaction in the West

Best On-Mountain Dining in the West

Best Lodging in the West

Best Terrain Variety in the West

Best Service in the West

