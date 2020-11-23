Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Deer Valley, Utah

Yes, it's really that good at Deer Valley. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"Deer Valley serves up wonderful grooming, lots of fast lifts, and great food!"

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

Drooling? Us too. Sun Valley Resort

"Everything at Sun Valley is done to a high standard of excellence. The combination of extensive snowmaking and exceptional grooming means that you can be assured of having a great experience on the slopes."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.

3. Beaver Creek, Colo.



"Beaver Creek's grooming is perfect. I'm not one to ski groomers, but I notice."

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.

4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

"It is great to be able to ski four mountains at Aspen Snowmass, not need a car, and have great terrain and grooming."

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

5. Vail, Colo.

Sometimes the Back Bowls have the best 'roy. Photo courtesy of Vail Resorts

"Vail is the king of variety of terrain of the North America resorts. You can ski for days without really having to duplicate a run. Grooming is top-notch."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.

6. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

"Mammoth has something for all levels of skiers. From extremely challenging to broad beginner and intermediate runs. Great grooming and lift system. Huge mountain with lots to explore."

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

7. Keystone, Colo.

"Keystone is very family friendly, has a great efficient lift system, excellent grooming and long blue and green runs. It is conducive to learning."

No. 19 in the West Overall: Keystone, Colo.

8. Breckenridge, Colo.

There's a lot to groom at Breck. Courtesy of Elisabeth Biebl, Breckenridge Ski Resort

"Breckenridge is an awesome mountain with the easy greens and blues for beginners and intermediates and whole bunch of awesome expert terrain across all of their peaks. Carve up some groomers with your family in the morning and hit the high alpine in the afternoon."

No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo.

9. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

"Taos is a great local ski area. I love that the base is small and open. Once on the mountain you have access to great cruisey, groomers to as steep as you would like to go."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

The fog actually grooms the mountain. Photo courtesy of Whitefish

"Whitefish is a great mountain that hasn't lost its identity has a locals hill! Super-friendly staff that makes you feel appreciated. Nice variety of terrain and the groomers are very well taken care of."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana.

