Top 10 resorts in the West for Lifts, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley, Idaho Sun Valley Resort

"Sun Valley is beautiful with the best 3,000 vertical feet of steep, uninterrupted runs that is unmatched in all the other resorts I've traveled. Plus first-class lodges and lifts that other resorts can't match. Never lift lines and best snowmaking in the world. Immense western town charm and friendly locals. You can't beat it."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.

2. Deer Valley, Utah

Wondering which lift to go to next. Photo courtesy of Deer Valley / Ross Downard

"Love everything about Deer Valley. There is tons of varied terrain for skiers from beginners to experts: great groomers, bountiful bumps, tremendous trees and glades, and challenging chutes. Lifts are incredibly well organized without a lot of traverses and flats."

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.

3. Beaver Creek, Colo.

"Lift system is really awesome and delivers you to the terrain you want. Whether Grouse, Rose Bowl, Birds of Prey, or Centennial, the lifts get you to some of the best terrain in Colorado."

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.

4. Big Sky, Mont.

"I love the feel of Big Sky. It is big enough to spread the skiers out without feeling crowded even at the base. The terrain is challenging for all levels. The lifts are set up in a logical order and you don't get stuck in sections of the mountain. The town is still small enough to feel relaxed and not over-commercialized."

No. 22 in the West Overall: Big Sky, Mont.

5. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

Great terrain right under the Silver Queen. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"Aspen Snowmass is huge with efficient lifts that allow you to ski big vertical, plus has great kids lessons and lots of ski-in/ski-out lodging."

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

6. Vail, Colo.

"Vail is amazing, vibrant ski village, loads of terrain and efficient lifts, fun après-ski for locals and visitors alike."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.

7. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

"As large as Mammoth is, it's surprisingly easy to get from one end to the other."

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

8. Snowbird, Utah

The tram is the centerpiece of the Snowbird lift system. Matt Crawley

"Snowbird is in your face fun. High-speed lifts everywhere make it easy to rack up big vertical fast. I love the massive amount of challenging terrain."

No. 27 in the West Overall: Snowbird, Utah.

9. Keystone, Colo.

Powder day! Photo courtesy of Branden Smith

"Keystone has an incredible variety of terrain, and it is very accessible through a perfectly designed set of lifts. One can stay close to a beginner while still being able to go through glades and well-spaced tree runs."

No. 19 in the West Overall: Keystone, Colo.

10. Steamboat, Colo.

"Steamboat has a bit of something for everyone. The terrain is such that when skiing with friends of different abilities, there are trails that intertwine to allow for you to ski with the group but honor your ability. The on-mountain experience is great, with plenty of helpful staff, high-speed lifts, and skilled ski patrol. It is the best all-around resort I have ever visited."

No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo.

