Resort Guide 2021: Best Nightlife in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Nightlife, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
Author:
Publish date:

1. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.

Heavenly nightlife

Pre-COVID times at Heavenly.

"Heavenly is a beautiful Lake Tahoe resort with great skiing and fun nightlife at the casinos and restaurants."

No. 21 in the West Overall: Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif. 

2. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.  

3. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

The party never stops at Whistler.

The party never stops at Whistler.

"Love Whistler! The skiing is fantastic! Both hills are amazing. The nightlife is fun and the accommodations and food on the hill is great."

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C. 

4. Park City Resort, Utah

Park City Night Life

The main drag of Park City gets really fun.

"Park City is one of the best ski towns in the U.S. Can't beat the nightlife and restaurants."

No. 11 in the West Overall: Park City, Utah. 

5. Deer Valley, Utah

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah. 

6. Breckenridge, Colo.

"Breckenridge has a large, vibrant town that has options for everyone: breweries, pizza joints, fine dining, and bars/nightclubs that keep going until 2 a.m. "

No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo.

7. Sun Valley, Idaho

"Sun Valley is a classic ski resort that has been updated significantly in past decade. Rarely crowded. Great dining, nightlife, and shopping in the quintessential mountain town of Ketchum."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho. 

8. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

Downtown Telluride

The town of Telluride loves to have fun.

"The town of Telluride is buzzing with amazing food, concerts, local bars, karaoke you name it they have it! It's also charming with colorful homes and easy access to all."

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

9. Vail, Colo.

Vail Top 10 Nightlife

Vail, pre-COVID.

"Really fantastic all-around experience at Vail with great skiing, nightlife, and lodging."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo. 

10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

No. 13 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont. 

Read More Top 10s in the West from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey:

Overall Satisfaction in the West

Best Down-Day Activities in the West

Best Lodging in the West

Best Après in the West

Best Dining in the West

Most Charm in the West

