Resort Guide 2021: Best Nightlife in the West
1. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.
"Heavenly is a beautiful Lake Tahoe resort with great skiing and fun nightlife at the casinos and restaurants."
No. 21 in the West Overall: Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.
2. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
3. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
"Love Whistler! The skiing is fantastic! Both hills are amazing. The nightlife is fun and the accommodations and food on the hill is great."
No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
4. Park City Resort, Utah
"Park City is one of the best ski towns in the U.S. Can't beat the nightlife and restaurants."
No. 11 in the West Overall: Park City, Utah.
5. Deer Valley, Utah
No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.
6. Breckenridge, Colo.
"Breckenridge has a large, vibrant town that has options for everyone: breweries, pizza joints, fine dining, and bars/nightclubs that keep going until 2 a.m. "
No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo.
7. Sun Valley, Idaho
"Sun Valley is a classic ski resort that has been updated significantly in past decade. Rarely crowded. Great dining, nightlife, and shopping in the quintessential mountain town of Ketchum."
No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.
8. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
"The town of Telluride is buzzing with amazing food, concerts, local bars, karaoke you name it they have it! It's also charming with colorful homes and easy access to all."
No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
9. Vail, Colo.
"Really fantastic all-around experience at Vail with great skiing, nightlife, and lodging."
No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.
10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
No. 13 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
