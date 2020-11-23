Resort Guide 2021: Best Nightlife in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Nightlife, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.

Pre-COVID times at Heavenly. Photo courtesy of Heavenly

"Heavenly is a beautiful Lake Tahoe resort with great skiing and fun nightlife at the casinos and restaurants."

No. 21 in the West Overall: Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.

2. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

"Aspen Snowmass is the best. Four great mountains. Very efficient lift system and no crowds. Great restaurants and nightlife in Aspen. Not as expensive as one would think."

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

3. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

The party never stops at Whistler. Photo courtesy of Whistler Blackcomb / Paul Morrison

"Love Whistler! The skiing is fantastic! Both hills are amazing. The nightlife is fun and the accommodations and food on the hill is great."

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

4. Park City Resort, Utah

The main drag of Park City gets really fun. Photo credit: D Campbell

"Park City is one of the best ski towns in the U.S. Can't beat the nightlife and restaurants."

No. 11 in the West Overall: Park City, Utah.

5. Deer Valley, Utah

"Deer Valley is quiet and beautiful. Park City is a short distance for nightlife and entertainment—so, best of both worlds!"

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.

6. Breckenridge, Colo.

"Breckenridge has a large, vibrant town that has options for everyone: breweries, pizza joints, fine dining, and bars/nightclubs that keep going until 2 a.m. "

No. 12 in the West Overall: Breckenridge, Colo.

7. Sun Valley, Idaho

"Sun Valley is a classic ski resort that has been updated significantly in past decade. Rarely crowded. Great dining, nightlife, and shopping in the quintessential mountain town of Ketchum."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.

8. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

The town of Telluride loves to have fun. Photo courtesy of Visit Telluride

"The town of Telluride is buzzing with amazing food, concerts, local bars, karaoke you name it they have it! It's also charming with colorful homes and easy access to all."

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

9. Vail, Colo.

Vail, pre-COVID. Vail Resorts

"Really fantastic all-around experience at Vail with great skiing, nightlife, and lodging."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.

10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

"Whitefish is a great mountain town with superior shopping and dining experiences."

No. 13 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

