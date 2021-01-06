Resort Guide 2021: Best On-Mountain Dining in the West
1. Deer Valley, Utah
"Deer Valley has always been our first choice for ski vacations: great grooming, great carrot cake, DV Chili. Everyone who works there is friendly and happy. Our fingers are crossed for hopefully another visit to DV. My wife loves it so much she sewed a DV patch on her ski jacket."
No. 2 Overall in the West: Deer Valley
2. Sun Valley, Idaho
Learn more about No. 1 in the West: Sun Valley
3. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
"Telluride is the most scenic of all resorts. Recommend the mid-mountain restaurant Bon Vivant when it's available. Wonderful experience, but you must go upon opening as it gets crowded."
Read about No. 6 in the West: Telluride, Colo.
4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.
No. 5 in the West: Aspen Snowmass
5. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
"Great Austrian food at the Bavarian and green-chile cheeseburgers on the St. Bernard deck!"
Check out No. 4 in the West: Taos, N.M.
6. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
"Whistler Blackcomb is a great place. The skiing is wonderful with runs that go on for miles. Fresh Tracks is a great bargain. Upload early, buffet breakfast on top of Whistler, and an hour of the trails before the lifts open to the public. The grooming at Whistler is incredible. On-mountain food runs the gamut from snack foods, ethnic, and gourmet sit-down fare."
No. 7 Overall in the West: Whistler Blackcomb
7. Steamboat, Colo.
No. 8 in the West: Steamboat
8. Beaver Creek, Colo.
"Quiet, very friendly, as well as family-friendly, resort, with top-notch terrain and on-mountain services. Outstanding food options."
Read about No. 9 in the West: Beaver Creek
9. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
No. 18 in the West: A-Basin, Colo.
10. Lake Louise, Alb.
"Beautiful scenery and easy to get to resort via bus system from hotel. Food at Lake Louise was excellent and reasonably priced for a resort."
No. 15 in the West: Lake Louise Ski Area