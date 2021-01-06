Resort Guide 2021: Best On-Mountain Dining in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for On-Mountain Dining, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
Author:
Publish date:

1. Deer Valley, Utah

Deer Valley tops the list for its on-mountain eats.

Deer Valley tops the list for its on-mountain eats.

"Deer Valley has always been our first choice for ski vacations: great grooming, great carrot cake, DV Chili. Everyone who works there is friendly and happy. Our fingers are crossed for hopefully another visit to DV. My wife loves it so much she sewed a DV patch on her ski jacket."

No. 2 Overall in the West: Deer Valley

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

Learn more about No. 1 in the West: Sun Valley

3. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

Bon Vivant, on-mountain dining at Telluride, Colo.

French-country-inspired Bon Vivant is just one of the excellent on-mountain lunch options at Telluride.

"Telluride is the most scenic of all resorts. Recommend the mid-mountain restaurant Bon Vivant when it's available. Wonderful experience, but you must go upon opening as it gets crowded."

Read about No. 6 in the West: Telluride, Colo.

4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

No. 5 in the West: Aspen Snowmass

5. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

2021 Resort Guide Taos Ski Valley

The Bavarian's Austrian cuisine sets the tone at Taos.

"Great Austrian food at the Bavarian and green-chile cheeseburgers on the St. Bernard deck!"

Check out No. 4 in the West: Taos, N.M.

6. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

"Whistler Blackcomb is a great place. The skiing is wonderful with runs that go on for miles. Fresh Tracks is a great bargain. Upload early, buffet breakfast on top of Whistler, and an hour of the trails before the lifts open to the public. The grooming at Whistler is incredible. On-mountain food runs the gamut from snack foods, ethnic, and gourmet sit-down fare."

No. 7 Overall in the West: Whistler Blackcomb

7. Steamboat, Colo.

No. 8 in the West: Steamboat

8. Beaver Creek, Colo.

Beaver Creek Top 10 On-Mountain Dining

Beaver Creek has family-friendly lunch options as well as fine-dining venues.

"Quiet, very friendly, as well as family-friendly, resort, with top-notch terrain and on-mountain services. Outstanding food options."

Read about No. 9 in the West: Beaver Creek

9. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

No. 18 in the West: A-Basin, Colo.

10. Lake Louise, Alb.

Dining at Lake Louise

The National Parks-inspired day lodge at Lake Louise is home to a handful of tasty dining selections.

"Beautiful scenery and easy to get to resort via bus system from hotel. Food at Lake Louise was excellent and reasonably priced for a resort."

No. 15 in the West: Lake Louise Ski Area

Read More Top 10s in the West from our Annual Reader Resort Survey:

Related

Deer Valley Top 10 Dining
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Dining in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Dining, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Sun Valley Lodge
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Lodging in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Lodging, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Heavenly nightlife
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Nightlife in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Nightlife, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Aspen Snowmass Top 10 On-Mountain Dining
Ski Resort Life

Resorts of the Year 2019: Best On-Mountain Dining in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for On-Mountain Dining, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Robin Barnes at Deer Valley
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Jackson Hole Top 10 Challenge
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Challenge in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Challenge, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

There’s not a bad view to be found across Lake Louise’s 4,200 acres. This shot was taken on the mountain’s frontside, off the Summit lift.
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Scenery in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Scenery, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Tremblant Bar
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Dining in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Dining, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now