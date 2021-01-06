Resort Guide 2021: Best On-Mountain Dining in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for On-Mountain Dining, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Deer Valley, Utah

Deer Valley tops the list for its on-mountain eats.

"Deer Valley has always been our first choice for ski vacations: great grooming, great carrot cake, DV Chili. Everyone who works there is friendly and happy. Our fingers are crossed for hopefully another visit to DV. My wife loves it so much she sewed a DV patch on her ski jacket."

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

"The food in the mountain lodges at Sun Valley is some of the best I've ever had or seen. I want to go back here for the cedar-planked salmon salad again and again."

3. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

French-country-inspired Bon Vivant is just one of the excellent on-mountain lunch options at Telluride. Photo: Courtesy of Telluride Ski Resort

"Telluride is the most scenic of all resorts. Recommend the mid-mountain restaurant Bon Vivant when it's available. Wonderful experience, but you must go upon opening as it gets crowded."

4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

"Great on-mountain dining—I always enjoy lunchtime at Aspen Snowmass!"

The Bavarian's Austrian cuisine sets the tone at Taos. Photo courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

"Great Austrian food at the Bavarian and green-chile cheeseburgers on the St. Bernard deck!"

6. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

"Whistler Blackcomb is a great place. The skiing is wonderful with runs that go on for miles. Fresh Tracks is a great bargain. Upload early, buffet breakfast on top of Whistler, and an hour of the trails before the lifts open to the public. The grooming at Whistler is incredible. On-mountain food runs the gamut from snack foods, ethnic, and gourmet sit-down fare."

7. Steamboat, Colo.

"Steamboat is wonderful. Some of the best snow conditions we have ever skied. The nightlife in town is awesome and the food is great."

Beaver Creek has family-friendly lunch options as well as fine-dining venues. Vail Resorts

"Quiet, very friendly, as well as family-friendly, resort, with top-notch terrain and on-mountain services. Outstanding food options."

9. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

"A-Basin is Legendary! The minute you pull into the lot the feeling is "good vibes only. Also LOVE the BBQ at Black Mountain Lodge—great value and tasty!"

10. Lake Louise, Alb.

The National Parks-inspired day lodge at Lake Louise is home to a handful of tasty dining selections. Photo courtesy of Lake Louise / Noel Henrickson

"Beautiful scenery and easy to get to resort via bus system from hotel. Food at Lake Louise was excellent and reasonably priced for a resort."

