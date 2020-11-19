Resort Guide 2021: Best Scenery in the West
1. Lake Louise, Alb.
"Lake Louise has hands-down the best scenery in North America and quite possibly the world. It offers an excellent variety of terrain with breathtaking vistas in every direction. Between the lodging and restaurant at Lake Louise and Banff, there is no ski area even close to the variety that Banff/Lake Louise offers."
No. 15 in the West Overall: Lake Louise, Alb.
2. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
"Telluride is the ski town version of Atlantis, except real. Unbelievable scenery, great skiing, top-notch dining, fantastic lodging, and wonderful (read: patient) ski school instructors for the kids. Saving my money so I can retire in Mountain Village one day."
No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride, Colo.
3. Banff Sunshine, Alb.
"Sunshine has varied terrain with the added challenge of Delirium Dive, set in the majestic surroundings of the Rockies in a National Park that preserves its wilderness feeling. Doesn't get much better than that."
No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.
4. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.
"The view from the top of Heavenly's Sky Express is breathtaking and I soak it in every trip there. Been skiing here since I was young and I anticipate the trip every year. The mountain, the hotels, the restaurants, and the South Tahoe life are great!"
No. 21 in the West Overall: Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.
5. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
"Beautiful scenery at Whitefish, close to Glacier National Park."
No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
6. Jackson Hole, Wyo.
"Jackson Hole has everything to offer—great snow, variety of terrain, gorgeous views, amazing food and wine. Simply the best!"
No. 13 in the West Overall: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.
7. Grand Targhee, Wyo.
"Grand Targhee is off the beaten path, but it will always be one of my favorites for its incredible views of the Tetons, its local charm, and most importantly, the way it holds powder long after a storm has passed."
No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.
8. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
"Taos feels like a little European town tucked into the mountains in New Mexico. It's adorable, quirky, and fun. The mountain is challenging but SO fun! And the views are absolutely breathtaking."
No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
9. Alta, Utah
"It's hard to beat Alta. It has great views and even better runs. It's all about skiing."
No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.
10. Snowbird, Utah
"Snowbird is all about great skiing and amazing snow. Gorgeous views and bowls too!"
No. 27 in the West Overall: Snowbird, Utah.
