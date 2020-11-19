Resort Guide 2021: Best Scenery in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Scenery, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Lake Louise, Alb.

Lake Louise, Alb. Photo courtesy of Reuben Krabbe

"Lake Louise has hands-down the best scenery in North America and quite possibly the world. It offers an excellent variety of terrain with breathtaking vistas in every direction. Between the lodging and restaurant at Lake Louise and Banff, there is no ski area even close to the variety that Banff/Lake Louise offers."

No. 15 in the West Overall: Lake Louise, Alb.

2. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.

Telluride, Colo. Doug Berry

"Telluride is the ski town version of Atlantis, except real. Unbelievable scenery, great skiing, top-notch dining, fantastic lodging, and wonderful (read: patient) ski school instructors for the kids. Saving my money so I can retire in Mountain Village one day."

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride, Colo.

3. Banff Sunshine, Alb.

The views at Banff Sunshine are top. Photo courtesy of Banff Sunshine/Ruben Krabbe

"Sunshine has varied terrain with the added challenge of Delirium Dive, set in the majestic surroundings of the Rockies in a National Park that preserves its wilderness feeling. Doesn't get much better than that."

No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.

4. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.

Sometimes you feel like you might ski into the lake. Photo Courtesy of Heavenly

"The view from the top of Heavenly's Sky Express is breathtaking and I soak it in every trip there. Been skiing here since I was young and I anticipate the trip every year. The mountain, the hotels, the restaurants, and the South Tahoe life are great!"

No. 21 in the West Overall: Heavenly Mountain Resort, Calif.

5. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

Above the fog at Whitefish. Photo courtesy of Whitefish Mountain Resort

"Beautiful scenery at Whitefish, close to Glacier National Park."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

6. Jackson Hole, Wyo.

See it all from Big Red. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

"Jackson Hole has everything to offer—great snow, variety of terrain, gorgeous views, amazing food and wine. Simply the best!"

No. 13 in the West Overall: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.

7. Grand Targhee, Wyo.

When you're not getting faceshots, the view is phenomenal. Photo Courtesy of Grand Targhee Ski Resort

"Grand Targhee is off the beaten path, but it will always be one of my favorites for its incredible views of the Tetons, its local charm, and most importantly, the way it holds powder long after a storm has passed."

No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.

8. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

Taos, looking blessed. Taos Ski Valley

"Taos feels like a little European town tucked into the mountains in New Mexico. It's adorable, quirky, and fun. The mountain is challenging but SO fun! And the views are absolutely breathtaking."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

9. Alta, Utah

Alta Ski Area, Utah. Photo courtesy of Alta / Noah Wetzel

"It's hard to beat Alta. It has great views and even better runs. It's all about skiing."

No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.

10. Snowbird, Utah

Very similar, yet different, views than Alta. Matt Crawley

"Snowbird is all about great skiing and amazing snow. Gorgeous views and bowls too!"

No. 27 in the West Overall: Snowbird, Utah.

