Resort Guide 2021: Best Service in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Service, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

Smugglers' Notch knows how to keep little skiers happy. Photo: Courtesy of Smugglers' Notch

"Smuggs is always friendly and welcoming. Lots to do for all ages. Terrain for all abilities. Staff concerned for you safety and well-being. Excellent customer service!"

No. 1 Overall in the East: Smugglers' Notch

2. Mad River Glen, Vt.

"Mad River Glen is all about skiing and enjoying what the sport and outdoor experience has to offer. This is a no-frills area with great staff, a unique vibe, friendly locals, and some fabulous food. This is what skiing and camaraderie is all about."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No. 3 in the East Overall: MRG, Vt.

3. Wachusett, Mass.

Get a proper boot fit when visiting Wachusett. Photo: Courtesy of Wachusett Mountain

"The Wachusett staff is very friendly. The grooming and snowmaking are excellent! Weekdays are the best!"

No. 9 Overall in the East: Wachusett Mountain, Mass.

4. Sugarbush, Vt.

"The 'Bush is the best overall resort in Vermont. Great customer service for a big resort. Lots of varied terrain and trails. Great natural conditions."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No. 8 in the East Overall: Sugarbush, Vt.

5. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

All smiles at this ski school. Photo courtesy of Holliday Valley

"Holiday Valley is a great family resort! Awesome service, especially safety and hosts! Fun place for the whole family!."

No. 6 Overall in the East: Holiday Valley, N.Y.

6. Sugarloaf, Maine

"My family has skied Sugarloaf since 1971. The varied terrain, exceptionally friendly and capable staff, and laidback attitude makes this mountain fabulous!"

No. 12 Overall in the East: Sugarloaf, Maine

7. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

Getting the groomers ready for the kiddos. Stratton

"I like to call the Stratton experience 'Country Club skiing.' The service is great, the employees are super nice, and they groom like my golf club cuts our greens: 'smooth and fast.'"

No. 14 Overall in the East: Stratton Mountain, Vt.

8. Jay Peak, Vt.

"Recent development has made for a great deal of activities and lodging at Jay. The mountain has done a wonderful job in maintaining is local charm and commitment to the community. They have grown big yet still operate in a small, local fashion."

No. 12 in the East Overall: Jay Peak, Vt.

9. Bretton Woods, N.H.

Getting the kids snacks is easy at Bretton Woods. Photo courtesy of Bretton Woods

"Bretton Woods does a lot right when it comes to the skiing experience. The caring ski and snowboard instructors are first rate. The Omni Mount Washington Hotel as well many nearby condos are a huge asset for skiers looking for luxury resort-level accommodations."

No. 7 Overall in the East: Bretton Woods, N.H.

10. Tremblant, Que.

"Feels like you're in Europe. Great food and service at Tremblant."

No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que.

Read More Top 10s in the East from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey: