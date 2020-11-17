Resort Guide 2021: Best Service in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Service, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
Author:
Publish date:

1. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

No. 1: Smugglers' Notch, Vermont

Smugglers' Notch knows how to keep little skiers happy.

"Smuggs is always friendly and welcoming. Lots to do for all ages. Terrain for all abilities. Staff concerned for you safety and well-being. Excellent customer service!"

No. 1 Overall in the East: Smugglers' Notch

2. Mad River Glen, Vt.

"Mad River Glen is all about skiing and enjoying what the sport and outdoor experience has to offer. This is a no-frills area with great staff, a unique vibe, friendly locals, and some fabulous food. This is what skiing and camaraderie is all about."

No. 3 in the East Overall: MRG, Vt.

3. Wachusett, Mass.

No. 4: Wachusett Mountain, Massachusets

Get a proper boot fit when visiting Wachusett.

"The Wachusett staff is very friendly. The grooming and snowmaking are excellent! Weekdays are the best!" 

No. 9 Overall in the East: Wachusett Mountain, Mass.

4. Sugarbush, Vt.

No. 8 in the East Overall: Sugarbush, Vt.

5. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

Ski school at Holiday Valley

All smiles at this ski school.

"Holiday Valley is a great family resort! Awesome service, especially safety and hosts! Fun place for the whole family!." 

No. 6 Overall in the East: Holiday Valley, N.Y. 

6. Sugarloaf, Maine

No. 12 Overall in the East: Sugarloaf, Maine

7. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

Getting the groomers ready for the kiddos.

Getting the groomers ready for the kiddos.

"I like to call the Stratton experience 'Country Club skiing.' The service is great, the employees are super nice, and they groom like my golf club cuts our greens: 'smooth and fast.'" 

No. 14 Overall in the East: Stratton Mountain, Vt.

8. Jay Peak, Vt.

"Recent development has made for a great deal of activities and lodging at Jay. The mountain has done a wonderful job in maintaining is local charm and commitment to the community. They have grown big yet still operate in a small, local fashion." 

No. 12 in the East Overall: Jay Peak, Vt.

9. Bretton Woods, N.H.

Getting the kids snacks is easy at Bretton Woods.

Getting the kids snacks is easy at Bretton Woods.

"Bretton Woods does a lot right when it comes to the skiing experience. The caring ski and snowboard instructors are first rate. The Omni Mount Washington Hotel as well many nearby condos are a huge asset for skiers looking for luxury resort-level accommodations." 

No. 7 Overall in the East: Bretton Woods, N.H.

10. Tremblant, Que.

No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que.

Read More Top 10s in the East from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey:

Overall Satisfaction in the East

Best Scenery in the East

Best Charm in the East

Most Family Friendly in the East

Best Value in the East

Related

Smuggs Top 10 Activities
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Most Family Friendly in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Families, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

East || No. 1: Holiday Valley, New York
Ski Resort Life

Best Resorts for Lifts in Eastern North America

Top 10 resorts in the East for Lifts, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Bretton Woods Grooming
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Okemo Top 10 Access; Top Beginner Ski Tips: Pick the Right Resort
Ski Resort Life

Resorts of the Year 2019: Most Accessible Resorts in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Access, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

GregKeeler_Cannon2-6-18_172_VALUE
Ski Resort Life

Resorts of the Year 2019: Best Value in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Value, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

East || No. 3: Holiday Valley, New York
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Après in the East

Here's the top 10 best resorts for Après in the East, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Sugarloaf Top 10 Nightlife
Ski Resort Life

Resorts of the Year 2019: Best Nightlife in the East

Here's the top 10 best resorts for Nightlife in the East, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

2021 Resort Guide Smugglers' Notch Vermont
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Terrain Variety in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Terrain Variety, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now