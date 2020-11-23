Resort Guide 2021: Best Service in the West
1. Deer Valley, Utah
"Deer Valley is a resort that offers its visitors a holistic experience which includes everything you could think of or anticipate in terms of service and amenities both on and off the slopes."
No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.
2. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
"Whitefish offers good snow, great views, the best town, great restaurants, friendly people, and the best value of any big ski resort I've experienced."
No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana
3. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
4. Sun Valley, Idaho
"Gorgeous surroundings! Great mountain. best grooming I've ever skied. THE BEST SERVICE I'VE EVER SEEN. Friendly and charming. I fell in love with Sun Valley at first sight."
No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho
5. Beaver Creek, Colo.
"Quiet, very friendly, as well as family-friendly, resort with top-notch terrain and on-mountain services. Outstanding food options. Short lift lines at Beaver Creek, even on holidays."
No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.
6. Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride Ski Resort, Colo.
7. Steamboat, Colo.
"Steamboat is one of the best overall ski resorts—great vibe with excellent snow/trails and very friendly employees."
No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo.
8. Grand Targhee, Wyo.
No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.
9. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
"Arapahoe Basin treats its employees and guests very well. The vibe is friendly and welcoming!"
No. 18 in the West Overall: Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
10. Snowbasin, Utah
"Everyone who works at Snowbasin is happy to be there, and it shows in how they treat their guests."
No. 30 in the West Overall: Snowbasin, Utah.
