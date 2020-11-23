Resort Guide 2021: Best Snow in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Snow, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Alta Ski Area, Utah

Getting the goods at Alta. Photo courtesy of Alta / Noah Wetzel

"Alta is an extraordinary place where the hype is definitely worthwhile. It's absolutely beautiful with varied terrain and phenomenal snow. What more could you want?"

No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.

2. Grand Targhee, Wyo.

It can get deep at Targhee. Photo Courtesy of Grand Targhee Ski Resort

"Grand Targhee is right up there in terms of the amount of snow in a given year. The powder falls fast and deep. After a series of storms you will want your snorkel. Snow can easily be hip deep or deeper in certain bowls."

No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.

3. Snowbird, Utah

"Snowbird is a great resort if you are looking for challenging terrain combined with great snow. It is not for the intermediate skier that only gets out a few times a season. There is also plenty to do if you don't mind the quick drive to Salt Lake City."

No. 27 in the West Overall: Snowbird, Utah.

4. Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.

"Great snow, amazing terrain at Revelstoke. The best tree skiing. One the best ski towns with great bars and restaurants. If you can't find what you like here you need to take up a different sport."

No. 26 in the West Overall: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.

5. Solitude, Utah

Yes, it can be completely untouched like this inbounds at Solitude. Photo Courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort

"Great snow, it's Utah! Solitude has no crowds compared to other Utah resorts. Deceivingly challenging terrain if you know where to explore! Good value with major city at the doorstep."

No. 29 in the West Overall: Solitude, Utah.

6. Steamboat, Colo.

That classic Champagne powder of Steamboat. Photo courtesy of Steamboat Resort

"Best tree skiing in the world. I ski at 8-10 Rocky Mountain resorts each season, but think that Steamboat has the best snow over the 19 years I have lived here."

No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo.

7. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.

"Jackson Hole is far and away the best resort in the Lower 48! The terrain is incredible, the snow is awesome (it's cold all winter!!), the food is amazing, and the views are breathtaking. It is the perfect package. I love it there!!"

No. 13 in the West Overall: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.

8. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

"Challenging expert terrain, excellent snow and high-elevation conditions. Longest ski season in North America means skiing from October through June-July at A-Basin."

No. 18 in the West Overall: Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

9. Banff Sunshine, Alb.

Plenty of leftovers up north. Photo courtesy of Banff Sunshine

"Sunshine is a great all-round resort for any ability to give enough scope for challenging types without terrifying less-advanced skiers. Scenery is spectacular and a step above most U.S. resorts. Snow is consistently superior and the trade-off for this is generally colder temperatures."

No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.

10. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

Skiing the deep at Taos. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"Taos Ski Valley is one of the best ski resorts in the world. It's challenging with excellent snow and excellent Instructors."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

