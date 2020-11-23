Resort Guide 2021: Best Snow in the West
1. Alta Ski Area, Utah
"Alta is an extraordinary place where the hype is definitely worthwhile. It's absolutely beautiful with varied terrain and phenomenal snow. What more could you want?"
No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.
2. Grand Targhee, Wyo.
"Grand Targhee is right up there in terms of the amount of snow in a given year. The powder falls fast and deep. After a series of storms you will want your snorkel. Snow can easily be hip deep or deeper in certain bowls."
No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.
3. Snowbird, Utah
No. 27 in the West Overall: Snowbird, Utah.
4. Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.
"Great snow, amazing terrain at Revelstoke. The best tree skiing. One the best ski towns with great bars and restaurants. If you can't find what you like here you need to take up a different sport."
No. 26 in the West Overall: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.
5. Solitude, Utah
"Great snow, it's Utah! Solitude has no crowds compared to other Utah resorts. Deceivingly challenging terrain if you know where to explore! Good value with major city at the doorstep."
No. 29 in the West Overall: Solitude, Utah.
6. Steamboat, Colo.
"Best tree skiing in the world. I ski at 8-10 Rocky Mountain resorts each season, but think that Steamboat has the best snow over the 19 years I have lived here."
No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo.
7. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.
"Jackson Hole is far and away the best resort in the Lower 48! The terrain is incredible, the snow is awesome (it's cold all winter!!), the food is amazing, and the views are breathtaking. It is the perfect package. I love it there!!"
No. 13 in the West Overall: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyo.
8. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
No. 18 in the West Overall: Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
9. Banff Sunshine, Alb.
"Sunshine is a great all-round resort for any ability to give enough scope for challenging types without terrifying less-advanced skiers. Scenery is spectacular and a step above most U.S. resorts. Snow is consistently superior and the trade-off for this is generally colder temperatures."
No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.
10. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
"Taos Ski Valley is one of the best ski resorts in the world. It's challenging with excellent snow and excellent Instructors."
No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
Read More Top 10s in the West from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey:
Overall Satisfaction in the West
Best Terrain Variety in the West