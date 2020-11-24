Resort Guide 2021: Best Value in the West
1. Loveland Ski Area, Colo.
"Great value, fair pricing, love the 4-pack discounts! We always feel welcomed at Loveland—their lift operators are the best!"
No. 30 in the West Overall: Loveland Ski Area, Colo.
2. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.
3. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
"Though it's one of the smaller mountains in Summit county with no attached lodging, that's exactly what makes A-Basin amazing. It's like the small family ski hill in your hometown but with an incredible amount of vertical and expert terrain. There's no comparing the "vibe" at the Basin either, and it's something you won't find at any other resorts on the I-70 corridor."
No. 18 in the West Overall: Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
4. Grand Targhee, Wyo.
No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.
5. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
"Taos is one of the best ski resorts in America. Great and varied terrain. Excellent ski school and very friendly staff. It's one of the best values in skiing while being one of the best ski mountains!"
No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.
6. Alta, Utah
No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.
7. Solitude, Utah
"Great snow, it's Utah! No crowds at Solitude compared to other Utah resorts. Deceivingly challenging terrain if you know where to explore! Good value with major city at the doorstep."
No. 29 in the West Overall: Solitude, Utah.
8. Banff Sunshine, Alb.
No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.
9. Lake Louise, Alb.
"Lake Louise is a big mountain with great terrain. Beautiful scenery. Great value with exchange rate."
No. 15 in the West Overall: Lake Louise, Alb.
10. Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.
No. 26 in the West Overall: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.
