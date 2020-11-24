Resort Guide 2021: Best Value in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Value, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Loveland Ski Area, Colo.

Loveland is where it's at, all season long. Courtesy of Loveland Ski Area/Dustin Schaefer

"Great value, fair pricing, love the 4-pack discounts! We always feel welcomed at Loveland—their lift operators are the best!"

No. 30 in the West Overall: Loveland Ski Area, Colo.

2. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

"Good snow, great views, best town, great restaurants, friendly people: Whitefish is the best value of any big ski resort."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish Mountain Resort, Mont.

3. Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

All smiles at A-Basin. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"Though it's one of the smaller mountains in Summit county with no attached lodging, that's exactly what makes A-Basin amazing. It's like the small family ski hill in your hometown but with an incredible amount of vertical and expert terrain. There's no comparing the "vibe" at the Basin either, and it's something you won't find at any other resorts on the I-70 corridor."

No. 18 in the West Overall: Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

4. Grand Targhee, Wyo.

"Great snow and lots of it of at Grand Targhee! Great value on terrain that resembles Vail's Back Bowls. Modest but worthy nightlife for those hardy enough to seek it out."

No. 28 in the West Overall: Grand Targhee, Wyo.

5. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

"Taos is one of the best ski resorts in America. Great and varied terrain. Excellent ski school and very friendly staff. It's one of the best values in skiing while being one of the best ski mountains!"

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

6. Alta, Utah

"This is my favorite place to ski, give me a lift ticket to Alta any day! Great challenging terrain, good value with a genuine city nearby. Easy to access and the best snow in the world!"

No. 23 in the West Overall: Alta, Utah.

7. Solitude, Utah

Looking good at Solitude. Photo courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort

"Great snow, it's Utah! No crowds at Solitude compared to other Utah resorts. Deceivingly challenging terrain if you know where to explore! Good value with major city at the doorstep."

No. 29 in the West Overall: Solitude, Utah.

8. Banff Sunshine, Alb.

"Of the Big 3, Sunshine has the best skier-to-terrain ratio. Never felt crowded, even during peak times. Varied terrain made for a fun day on the snow!"

No. 16 in the West Overall: Banff Sunshine, Alb.

9. Lake Louise, Alb.

Nearby Banff is a must-see. Photo courtesy of Lake Louise Tourism

"Lake Louise is a big mountain with great terrain. Beautiful scenery. Great value with exchange rate."

No. 15 in the West Overall: Lake Louise, Alb.

10. Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.

"If you want to get in the vert then Revelstoke is the place to go. Lots of challenging runs, along with long, zippy groomers. Great little town with a lot of charm."

No. 26 in the West Overall: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, B.C.

