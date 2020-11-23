Resort Guide 2021: Best Terrain Variety in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Terrain Variety, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

2021 Resort Guide Smugglers' Notch Vermont

Yet another lovely morning at Smuggs.

"Smuggs is a family-oriented fun-filled resort with great variety in terrain and low weekday liftline waits."

No. 1 in the East Overall:  Smugglers' Notch, Vt. 

2. Sugarloaf, Maine

No. 12 in the East Overall: Sugarloaf, Maine.  

3. Mad River Glen, Vt.

resort guide 2018 mad river glen overall

Iconic and diverse terrain.

"Mad River Glen is the quintessential old New England ski area. It has just what is needed and nothing more. This place is for skiers who like their skiing pure."  

No. 3 in the East Overall: Mad River Glen, Vt. 

4. Sugarbush, Vt.

No. 8 in the East Overall: Sugarbush, Vt.

5. Killington, Vt.

No. 4 in the East Overall: Killington, Vt.

6. Jay Peak, Vt.

Biggest East Coast ski resorts: Jay Peak, Vermont powder skiing

Getting deep at Jay.

"Jay is a very special mountain. It has a lot to offer in terms of terrain, variety, lodging, food, and drink, and it is really focused on the skiing, though there is the water park and the arcade for the kids."

No. 11 in the East Overall: Jay Peak, Vt. 

7. Gore Mountain, N.Y.

"Gore offers an awesome historic ski experience. The variety of terrain makes for a great ski day. The lifties are the best and really friendly. The mountain continues to make wonderful improvements. I LOVE that you are totally surrounded by nature and not skiing through what feels like backyards with condo crowding in." 

No. 18 in the East Overall: Gore Mountain, N.Y.

8. Sunday River, Maine

Some good-looking tree skiing at Sunday River.

"Sunday River offers a good variety of terrain. It has very good grooming and snowmaking. The lifts are also very efficient."

No. 10 in the East Overall: Sunday River, Maine.  

9. Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.

No. 13 in the East Overall: Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt. 

10. Tremblant, Que.

2021 Resort Guide Tremblant Quebec

Groomers and views for days.

"The mountain is great and the scenery and terrain are really special! Lots to do right at the mountain and in the village near it. The top of the mountain can be a little crowded, but once you choose a slope there's plenty of room. Plenty of variety of terrain at Tremblant and the lifts run efficiently." 

No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que. 

