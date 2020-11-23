Resort Guide 2021: Most Family Friendly in the East

Top 10 resorts in the East for Families, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

1. Smugglers' Notch, Vt.

The ski school programs are also high-flying. Smugglers' Notch Resort

"Smuggs is the most welcoming, family-oriented resort we have ever skied at; the terrain is great, the snow is good, and well-groomed. The staff is so welcoming! We put our kids into their day-long Adventure Camps for ski or snowboard every year. They routinely have the same instructors from year to year, which is unheard of in larger, more commercialized resorts. There is no other place I would trust to teach our young ones how to ski/ride for the rest of their lives."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No. 1 in the East Overall: Smuggler's Notch, Vt.

2. Bretton Woods, N.H.

On the magic carpet. Photo courtesy of Bretton Woods

"Bretton Woods does a lot right when it comes to "skiing experience". Bretton Woods is top-notch in grooming, snow quality, scenery, and family friendliness. It offers trails that can challenge any level of skier. The addition of the state-of-the-art eight-person gondola this season has reduced lift lines. The caring ski and snowboard instructors are first rate. The Omni Mount Washington Hotel as well many nearby condos are a huge asset for skiers looking for luxury resort-level accommodations."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No. 7 in the East Overall: Bretton Woods, N.H.

3. Wachusett, Mass.

"Wachusett is a family-friendly, race-friendly, learner-friendly ski mountain. It is within reach of several large metro areas. It offers terrain accessible to all ski levels. Conditions are consistently excellent because of efficient state-of-the-art snowmaking and grooming. The variety of terrain provides interest for a range of skier ability and interest. With a strong instructor and race program, skiers can find satisfaction at Wachusett Mountain."

No. 9 in the East Overall: Wachusett Mountain, Mass.

4. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

"Holiday Valley has a very welcoming feel to it. The staff is very friendly, the resort lodges are first-rate, the snowmaking/grooming is state of the art, and the nearby village of Ellicottville offers nightlife comparable to many popular western resorts."

No. 6 in the East Overall: Holiday Valley, N.Y.

5. Jay Peak, Vt.

Kid-friendly lunches for all. Photo courtesy of Jay Peak

"Jay is a very special mountain. It has a lot to offer in terms of terrain, variety, lodging, food, and drink, and it is really focused on the skiing, though there is the water park and the arcade for the kids."

No. 11 in the East Overall: Jay Peak, Vt.

6. Tremblant, Que.

"If you stay in the village, Tremblant has it all. Tons of restaurants and things to do other than skiing."

No. 2 in the East Overall: Tremblant, Que.

7. Okemo, Vt.

The smiles are even bigger on skis. Photo courtesy of Okemo

"Okemo is very family-friendly with good conditions and excellent staff."

No. 19 in the East Overall: Okemo, Vt.

8. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

"Stratton is a family-oriented resort, that makes it incredibly easy to have a great ski weekend for the whole family."

No. 14 in the East Overall: Stratton Mountain, Vt.

9. Sunday River, Maine

S'mores, anyone? Photo courtesy of Sunday River

"Sunday River is among the best in the East, they make quality snow, groom a ton, and the size of the ski resort is ideal for a ski family with varying skill sets and interests."

No. 10 in the East Overall: Sunday River, Maine.

10. Sugarbush, Vt.

"As they say, it all 'It's just better here..' Some of the best terrain in the East! More glades and accessibility to challenging terrain. If you can ski Sugarbush, you can ski anywhere. But very family-friendly and has packages to make it affordable for families."

No. 8 in the East Overall: Sugarbush, Vt.

Read More Top 10s in the East from our 2021 Reader Resort Survey: