Resort Guide 2021: Best Terrain Variety in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Terrain Variety, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
Author:
Publish date:

1. Big Sky, Mont.

Lone Peak Big Sky

Big Sky's Lone Peak

"Big Sky should be on everyone's bucket list. Great terrain and lodging options. The bowl below Lone Peak on a powder day is awesome! Never seems to be a lift line. Great layout."

No. 22 in the West Overall: Big Sky, Mont.

2. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

"Can't beat Whistler Blackcomb for scale and variety. Weather can be a challenge but when the sun shines, it is glorious!"

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

3. Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Mammoth Top 10 Grooming

Big peaks and corduroy? Check and check.

"Mammoth has something for all levels of skiers. From extremely challenging to broad beginner and intermediate runs. Great grooming and lift system. Hugh mountain with lots to explore."

No. 20 in the West Overall: Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

4. Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

"Aspen Snowmass has everything. You can find perfect groomers to the gnarliest steeps. Plus, there are plenty of things to do besides skiing."

No. 5 in the West Overall: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

5. Vail, Colo.

Vail Back Bowls

Vail's Back Bowls are the real deal.

"Vail is big! From the bowls to hidden tree stashes, I can always find a line and ski undisturbed."

No. 14 in the West Overall: Vail, Colo.

6. Telluride, Colo.

The views are paralleled by the skiing at Telluride.

The views are paralleled by the skiing at Telluride.

"Telluride is a great ski resort with varied terrain. Gondola service makes it easy to get anywhere on the mountain. A wide range of eateries from Baked in Telluride to Allred's on the mountain. Outstanding options for accommodations."

No. 6 in the West Overall: Telluride, Colo.

7. Squaw Alpine, Calif.

"Squaw is awesome! Has everything you need! Alpine Meadows is a treat. Less crowded than Squaw."

No. 25 in the West Overall: Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, Calif.

8. Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

"Really nice terrain options and plenty of hike-to ski opportunities at Taos. Views are outstanding and the higher elevation allows for better snow conditions. Kachina bowl lift and access to terrain is amazing. Would definitely go back."

No. 4 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley, N.M.

9. Lake Louise, Alb.

Lake Louise Resort Guide 2020

Big runs and big mountains at Lake Louise.

"Lake Louise is hands down the best scenery in North America and quite possibly the world. It offers an excellent variety of terrain with breathtaking vistas in every direction. Between the lodging and restaurant at Lake Louise and Banff, there is no ski area even close to the variety that Banff/Lake Louise offers." 

No. 15 in the West Overall: Lake Louise, Alta.

10. Jackson Hole, Wyo.

"Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is the best ski resort in the U.S. for those visitors who are primarily interested in the quality and variety of the skiing."

No. 13 in the West Overall: Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Read More Top 10s in the West:

Overall Satisfaction in the West

Best Après in the West

Most Charm in the West

Best Grooming in the West

Best Challenge in the West

Best Snow in the West

Related

There’s not a bad view to be found across Lake Louise’s 4,200 acres. This shot was taken on the mountain’s frontside, off the Summit lift.
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Scenery in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Scenery, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

SKI0119-Tra5-Loveland-S-v3
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Value in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Value, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Jackson Hole Top 10 Challenge
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Challenge in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Challenge, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Marina Knight, Kristi Lovell, and Georgie Bremner at Deer Valley
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Most Accessible Resorts in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Access, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Robin Barnes at Deer Valley
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Grooming in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Grooming, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Crested Butte Top 10 Charm
Ski Resort Life

Resorts of the Year 2019: Most Charm in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Charm, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Sun Valley Top 10 Lifts
Ski Resort Life

Best Resorts for Lifts in Western North America

Top 10 resorts in the West for Lifts, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Tester Matt Schiller Taos SKI Test 2020
Ski Resort Life

Resort Guide 2021: Best Snow in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Snow, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now