If You Look Up “Dream” In The Dictionary, There’s A Photo Of Skiing In Banff

Appearing alongside the definition of the word “dream” in Merriam Webster’s Dictionary, there should be a picture of downtown Banff with the towering Mount Rundle (also known as "the Matterhorn of North America") hanging overhead.

This postcard-worthy destination is home to three world-class ski areas that keep it real in more ways than one. Not only does each ski area exist within the boundaries of Banff National Park, but they all host their own unique atmosphere that’s worthy of further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This year’s Ski.com Dream Job hires were tasked with that research project and after a week of red carpet treatment that extended from the early ups to one of a kind hotels, Jake Burchmore and Taylor Ahern can both confirm: there’s much more than just one thing that makes Banff a skier’s Shangri-La.

A few of Jake and Taylor’s favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Banff

Stargazing from 7,200’ at the Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Skiing powder amongst the Larch trees at Lake Louise. Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Classic hot tub vibes at the Moose Lodge. Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Indulgent plates atop the Banff Gondola. Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Sending it big at Sunshine Village. Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Setting edges while ice skating in front of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Let Ski.com help you start planning your Banff/SkiBig3 ski trip today! Call or chat now with one of their knowledgeable Mountain Travel Experts or request a customized quote.