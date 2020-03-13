If You Look Up “Dream” In The Dictionary, There’s A Photo Of Skiing In Banff

Ski.com Dream Job Hires capture the post card quality of Banff and Lake Louise.
Photo courtesy of Ski.com / Jake Burchmore

Appearing alongside the definition of the word “dream” in Merriam Webster’s Dictionary, there should be a picture of downtown Banff with the towering Mount Rundle (also known as "the Matterhorn of North America") hanging overhead.

This postcard-worthy destination is home to three world-class ski areas that keep it real in more ways than one. Not only does each ski area exist within the boundaries of Banff National Park, but they all host their own unique atmosphere that’s worthy of further investigation.

This year’s Ski.com Dream Job hires were tasked with that research project and after a week of red carpet treatment that extended from the early ups to one of a kind hotels,  Jake Burchmore and Taylor Ahern can both confirm: there’s much more than just one thing that makes Banff a skier’s Shangri-La.

A few of Jake and Taylor’s favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Banff

Stargazing at Lake Louise

Stargazing from 7,200’ at the Sunshine Mountain Lodge.

Pow skiing at Lake Louise

Skiing powder amongst the Larch trees at Lake Louise.

Hot tub in Banff

Classic hot tub vibes at the Moose Lodge.

Lunch with a view

Indulgent plates atop the Banff Gondola.

Cliff drop at Banff Sunshine Village

Sending it big at Sunshine Village.

Ice skating at Fairmont Chateau Banff

Setting edges while ice skating in front of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Let Ski.com help you start planning your Banff/SkiBig3 ski trip today! Call or chat now with one of their knowledgeable Mountain Travel Experts or request a customized quote.

