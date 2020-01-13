Headlamp night skiing and all the other reasons to follow the Ski.com Dream Job Hires at Big Sky

This week, Big Sky Resort is rolling out the red carpet for Ski.com Dream Job hires, Ben Saheb and Celia Miller.

The two acclaimed content creators arrive this afternoon and over the course of the next week, they’ll get to experience some of the wildest inbounds skiing North America has to offer. After skiing and riding hard each day, Ben and Celia will get to participate in some of Big Sky’s more relaxing off-hill activities, which include everything from wildlife tours in Yellowstone to happy hours at the new community-based watering hole, Westward Social.

Ben is stoked, are you? Photo courtesy of Ski.com

Celia, who is currently based in Colorado's Summit County, served as the first women’s X Games judge ever and has since cemented herself as a go-to figure in the world of outdoor photography, story-telling, and modeling. Celia’s teammate for this Montana sized adventure, Ben Saheb, is a content creator from Steamboat Springs who also puts in time as the photographer in residence at Steamboat Powdercats. Having been involved in everything from TV broadcasting to full feature video, Ben can’t wait to put his on-mountain photography skills to the test in dramatic terrain such as the Big Couloir (newly minted as a Triple Black Diamond).

When asked what he’s looking forward to most, Ben expressed keen anticipation to explore the unknown. “I’m most excited about visiting a brand new ski town that I’ve never been to before. I’ve heard awesome things about Big Sky and I can’t wait to experience it first hand”

Big Sky is big. Photo courtesy of Ski.com

Over the course of this week, sanctioned guides will show Celia and Ben around the 5,850 acres that make up Big Sky Resort, including an eventful night of headlamp night skiing that is completely unique to this destination.

