Everything Is Bigger In Canada

Dream Job Hires Set Course For Banff & Lake Louise.
Photo courtesy of Lake Louise Tourism

Ski.com is saving some of its best for last. Starting next week, Crested Butte-based content creators Taylor Ahearn and Jake Burchmore will arrive in Calgary before jumping in a car and heading immediately for Banff National Park.

Between checking out the local attractions, Taylor and Jake will spend their days working their way across the massive terrain of three unique ski areas—Mt. Norquay, Sunshine Village, and Lake Louise Ski Resort—exploring the picture-perfect town of Banff, and finally, devouring the best local cuisine the Bow Valley has to offer. 

Among the many eyebrow-raising itinerary items, the duo is set to stay in the ultimate ski-in ski-out accommodation, which lies atop Sunshine Village. High altitude hot-tubbing anyone?

Witness the adventure firsthand by following Taylor and Jake on Instagram as these hires explore everything Banff has to offer.

Make your own trip to Banff a reality with the mountain experts at Ski.com.

