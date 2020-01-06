Popular Outdoor Adventure Trio Headed to Aspen for the Ski.com Dream Job

Ski.com’s Dream Job 2.0 kicks off this week with three new hires arriving in Aspen, Colo. Andrew Muse, Ashley LaMarre, and Kicker the Adventure dog will be taking on the top ski area in the west according to SKI Magazine readers for an entire week. Their workdays are already packed with skiing, taking in the top-ranked après scene according to SKI, and some of the best dining and nightlife between New York and Los Angeles.

Andrew and Kicker making content. Photo courtesy of Ski.com

"I’m most looking forward to skiing a new mountain and checking out the scene at one of the most revered ski towns in the world," Muse told SKI while on his way to Colorado. "I’m usually crashing in the cheapest places I can find, but it will be cool to experience such a high-end town in fashion, or as the ever-wise Lloyd Christmas said, 'Someplace warm, a place where the beer flows like wine, where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen.'"

The three hires are based in Park City (a not-so-shabby place itself) and have a strong following in the outdoor and travel community. Andrew and Kicker have been featured in SKI Magazine, as well as a number of other media outlets, TV shows, and commercials. Ashley is also a full-time content creator and runs The Unexpected Adventuress blog.

The 2020 Ski.com Dream Job Hire Announcement - Aspen Snowmass

The trio will start the week in Snowmass with numerous stops around town and at the ski area, including exploring the Limelight Hotel Snowmass and dining at the new Sam’s Restaurant at the top of the Sam’s Knob lift. On Thursday, the group will migrate to the town of Aspen, spend their days skiing Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain, and really get to know the town’s famous nightlife. The week will cap off with Saturday tours deep in the rugged Elk Mountains, prime terrain for Kicker to let loose.

A younger Kicker getting ready for Aspen. Photo courtesy of Ski.com

"I’ve never skied in Colorado before, so I’m really excited to see what the hype is about and I couldn’t ask for a better place to experience that than Aspen," says LaMarre. "It’s such an iconic place in the ski world and I’m excited to put everything I’ve learned to the test on the renowned slopes and enjoy the delicious culinary scene as well. I’m going to be nerding out the whole week since Hospitality is my original passion and I have helped so many guests book ski vacations in the past. It’s exciting to be able to experience one myself!"

While Andrew and Ashley are great, it’s obvious the real star of the show is Kicker, who won the title of The Most Adventurous Dog in the World from Outside TV and People Magazine. We can’t wait to see what he gets into in Aspen, as well as the great content sure to come from Andrew and Ashley.

