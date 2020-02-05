5 Dreamy Days In Jackson Hole

For their first day on the Dream Job, Aaron Macrae and Matt Chick woke to the walls shaking. Hailing from Quebec, avalanche bombs were not something they had expected to serve as their daily alarm clock but as they’d soon find out, Jackson Hole is not your average ski destination.

While the steep and deep powder was as apparent right off the bat, Aaron and Matt were particularly blown away by things they did not expect during their weeklong sojourn in the Tetons. Fine dining, delicious oat milk lattes, and friendly locals filled their mornings, afternoons, and evenings and after a week in this breathtaking mountain range, here’s what they were most surprised by.

Plated meals any foodie would appreciate

Of all the meals we had, we couldn’t believe the quality of mid-mountain food at the Piste atop the Bridger Gondola. Having spots like this sure beats the ordinary, cafeteria vibe.

Easy winter access to Grand Teton National Park

With much of the park’s summer roads closed during winter, we still couldn’t believe the access provided to the public via the Taggart Lake trailhead. When it comes to cross country skiing, it’s hard to beat these views.

Friendly locals as personified by JHMR athlete, Forrest Jillson

Getting to ski with JHMR athlete, Forrest Jillson was a treat that extended far beyond the skiing itself. Getting to hear about him growing up in Teton Valley along with his upcoming plans for the King’s and Queen’s of Corbets competition over lunch at RPK3 was something we won’t soon forget.

Lively nightlife in Wyoming?

2 Gallery 2 Images

We had no idea there would be such a bustling nightlife. After doing the local’s shuffle (The Local -> The Cowboy -> The Wort), we got the message that this town likes to party.

Some of the best ski-in, ski-out accommodations in North America

One of the more underrated parts of any ski trip is where you lay your head after a long day of skiing. Staying in the Moose Creek Condominiums was the ultimate convenience as we had our own chairlift each morning that would connect us to the base area lifts.

