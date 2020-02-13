Dream Job Hires Tap Into The Spirit Of Japan

According to the ancient Japanese religion of Shinto, everything living and inanimate contains a spirit or “kami.” Think of it as a life force that maintains balance in the universe. Upon arriving on the northern island of Hokkaido, this year’s Ski.com Dream Job hires were keenly aware that some sort of magical force—"kami"—was at work.

All smiles at the Soga Temple in Hokkaido. Photo credit: Alex Broadstock

The first sign came in the form of weather. After seeing Niseko’s snowpack was well below average, Alex Broadstock and Kris Roller were pleased to fly into Sapporo under blue skies that were immediately banished by a series of snowstorms that delivered fresh conditions throughout most of their six-day stay.

Despite what powderhounds may think, traveling to Japan is about more than just snorkel-worthy turns. Between skiing the quintessentially deep powder, the two Brooklyn residents were charmed and inspired by the various off-mountain happenings that couldn’t be further from the Western ski town norm. Traditional tea ceremonies, understated-yet-beautiful Shinto shrines, and, of course, Japanese cuisine, all exceeded expectations in more ways than one.

A few of Alex and Kris’ favorite moments from the Ski.com Dream Job in Niseko

Learning ‘The Way Of Tea’ during a traditional ceremony at Samoza

Tea time at Samoza. Photo credit: Alex Broadstock

Just outside of the Hanazono base area of Niseko United lies the amazing Samoza. Part gallery, part restaurant, this boutique establishment offers a very special, traditional tea ceremony that combines art, craft, and history.

Over-the-head powder

There’s a reason they call it JaPow. Even on a lean snow year like 2020, Alex and Kris both found plenty of powder stashes in Niseko United, Moiwa, and Rusutsu.

Hard to beat a hotel with a natural onsen inside

Of the many places to stay in Niseko, it’s hard to beat The Green Leaf, which hosts its very own natural hot spring or “onsen.” For jetlagged visitors, there’s no better cure than immersing oneself upon arrival. Just don’t forget to grab your slippers and "yukata" (bathrobe).

Never-ending ramen bowls

Ski lunches are better in Japan. Photo credit: Alex Broadstock

Ramen is a time-honored tradition in Hokkaido and as such, each restaurant boats its own distinct spin on the classic noodle bowl. From spicy to mild, pork belly to vegetarian, each restaurant takes pride in its own interpretation, making each ramen bowl a fresh experience.

“Kami”

Despite all you’ve heard about the deep snow, Kris and Alex both agreed that the main reason to visit Hokkaido is the “kami.”

