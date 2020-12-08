Resort Guide 2021: Best Family Resorts in the West

Top 10 resorts in the West for Families, according to SKI's Reader Resort Survey.
1. Deer Valley, Utah

Deer Valley Top 10 Family

Fun for everyone at Deer Valley.

"Everything at Deer Valley is extremely clean and convenient. Everyone is kind and helpful. The Reindeer kids' program is excellent. Tons of groomed slopes. No lift lines. Excellent for families. The town of Park City is one of my favorites, and so easy to get to!"

No. 2 in the West Overall: Deer Valley, Utah.  

2. Keystone, Colo.

Kids at Keystone

Sure to make kids smile.

"Keystone is great for families. There are wagons to carry all the ski gear and the kids' ski school is awesome. Really nice blue runs, too."

No. 19 in the West Overall: Keystone, Colo.

3. Steamboat, Colo.

Instructors go the extra mile at Steamboat.

"Steamboat is a great family-friendly Western resort. Something for everyone on and off the ski hill. Western small-town atmosphere."

No. 8 in the West Overall: Steamboat, Colo. 

4. Whitefish, Mont.

Snow day, anyone?

"Ski School is AWESOME! Whitefish gets tons of snow—more than most places. Friendly people everywhere. Quaint town, down-to-earth vibe. Perfect family vacation."

No. 3 in the West Overall: Whitefish, Mont.

5. Beaver Creek, Colo.

Beaver Creek Top 10 Family

Free cookies are a major perk.

"Beaver Creek is by far my family's favorite ski resort. The snow is wonderful—always expertly groomed—and is only surpassed by how helpful everyone is on the mountain. And then there are the free cookies that cap off the day. We have never had a bad day at Beaver Creek." 

No. 9 in the West Overall: Beaver Creek, Colo.

6. Winter Park, Colo.

Winter Park at night

Plenty of "ohhs" and "ahhs" at Winter Park.

"Winter Park is very family friendly and the resort staff is friendly and helpful as well."

No. 17 in the West Overall: Winter Park, Colo. 

7. Taos Ski Valley

Taos Top 10 Family

Taos is a world away from boring.

"Taos is an old-fashioned family-oriented, friendly, easy-to-navigate ski area with great snow and ultra-challenging terrain for those who wish for it."

No. 17 in the West Overall: Taos Ski Valley 

8. Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Top 10 Family

The kids are alright at Sun Valley.

"Love this place. It's a wonderful place for the older generation and their families. This resort offers all you would want in a ski resort."

No. 1 in the West Overall: Sun Valley, Idaho.

9. Park City Resort, Utah

This young grom is stoked to hit the Canis Lupis at Park City Mountain.

Kid-friendly tree runs? Sounds perfect.

"Park City is incredibly easy to get to: 45 minutes from an international airport to the mountain. Family-friendly, particularly at the Canyons. Great experience for kids to go up in a gondola and ski vs being stuck at the base the entire time."

No. 11 in the West Overall: Park City Resort, Utah.

10. Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

WB will also make adults feel like happy little kids, too.

"Wonderful variety of terrain and skiing options. Reliable snow and conditions. Not too hard to get to from where I live. Whistler is a nice family-friendly resort for kids and grandchildren, too."

No. 7 in the West Overall: Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.

