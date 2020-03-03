Explaining The Unexplainable

Final Dream Job Hires Destined For Chamonix, France
For the uninitiated, the Mont Blanc Massif is downright hard to wrap the head around. Spires jut into the sky and lifts disappear behind the massive sub-peaks that surround the Chamonix valley on both sides. Where does the skiing even take place? That’s typically the first question that pops into the minds of visitors entering the valley for the first time.

So in order to pull back the proverbial curtain that hides classic descents, mountain refuges with out of this world charcuterie, and above all, a history that is defined by the peaks themselves, Ski.com is sending its Dream Job hires, Max Rhulen and Jack Botti to explain the unexplainable.

See it on video: Félicité

During their time in destination, the two content creators will ski the longest established descent in the world, find out the true meaning of savoie faire, and stay in Chamonix’s hottest new accommodation.

Follow the adventure: #SkiDreamJob

Want to make your own trip with Ski.com to Chamonix a reality? 

