You’ve skied the Swiss Alps, checked off Chamonix years ago, and you’ve been to Whistler Blackcomb. You’ve skied the biggest and best of what this world has to offer. But let’s be honest, most of the time a big ski trip is about experiencing so much more than skiing, and its never too early to start planning the next one.

How about Copenhagen?

You read that right. Copenhagen, the capital of excruciatingly flat Denmark, now has something to offer for skiers: Copenhill.

Copenhill, a mega dry slope built on the roof of an exceedingly Scandinavian-looking waste-to-energy plant, which serves the dual function of generating energy for the greater-Copenhagen area in a more climate-friendly way, as well as generating stoke for Scandinavian shredders all year long.

You can't ride this gondola, but it's conveniently placed to make the experience feel more authentic. Photo Credit: Rick Sorensen

Alright, so maybe a dry slope wasn’t exactly what you had in mind for your next ski vacation, but just hear me out. Admittedly, Copenhill is still a far cry from the picturesque, snowcovered peaks of the Alps or Andes. It isn’t going to knock your socks off with breathtaking alpine views or have any experts shaking in their boots as they approach the fall line.

That said, Copenhill does offer a truly unique and genuinely enjoyable ski experience for rippers of all skill levels, and some pretty killer views of the lively Scandinavian capital.

Kids just getting started? Copenhill has got that covered too, with a full team of friendly, certified instructors. Photo Credit: Rick Sorensen

Three magic carpets and a rope-tow service over a quarter-mile long trail, and the 280 feet of vert are sure to provide that authentic leg burn that skiers far and wide have been longing for since the lifts stopped spinning. The Hill dons a full park set up with jibs spanning a variety of difficulties, as well as a slalom course, complete with an official timing for all you gate-bashing adrenaline junkies.

Jesper Tjader Tears Up Copenhill

Still, the question remains: “How much like skiing can it really be?” It’s confession time. I’d be lying if I said that skiing on artificial snow feels the same as blasting through cold smoke on a high-alpine powder field or pole-whacking slushy bumps down your favorite spring chutes. The sensations just aren’t the same.

What is the same, however, is the feeling of pure, unadulterated bliss that comes with ripping a pair of skis down a slope.

Downhill racecourse with an official timing system to satisfy all your high-octane needs. Photo Credit: Rick Sorensen

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you’re skiing or even what you’re skiing on. As long as you’re out there doing what you love and feeding off that gravity-induced high, you will always find enjoyment.

If I haven’t sold you on the skiing, the city of Copenhagen alone is more than worth the visit. With enough craft breweries and Michelin star-rated restaurants to entertain beer snobs and foodies alike, Copenhagen is the king of Scandinavian cool. The colorful, Instagram-worthy cobblestoned streets exude friendly Danish charm and the nightlife is simply unmatched.

With more pubs and night clubs than you can count on one hand, Vestergade is one of the most exciting places to be when the sun goes down in Cope. Photo Credit: Rick Sorensen

While Copenhill might not quite have the amount of terrain (or snow) that you’re looking for, Copenhagen itself just may surprise you on your next trip to Europe. Skiing within the city limits? Well, that’s really just a bonus.

With bars at the base AND the summit, Copenhill does après, too. Skål! Photo Credit: Rick Sorensen

While you’re there: Hop on a bike and be sure to check out Mikkeller in Vesterport, Denmarks original craft brewery for a killer craft pint. For some world-class pizza, check out Michelin star-rated Bæst in Nørrebro (one of Copenhagens coolest neighborhoods). And, when the sun goes down, be sure to hit the area around Gammeltorv and Vestergade for a European bar scene unlike any other.

Recover the next morning with a cappuccino and classic Danish pastry at The Living Room cafe, complete with all the cozy hygge vibes Denmark is so famous for.