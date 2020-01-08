Resort Guide 2020 East: Spring Break Destination

Give the season a proper send-off at the East's best resorts for late-season stoke.
Resort Survey Categories: Travel Ease + Après + Nightlife + Value

Not ready to stop your season? These resorts don't let the spring weather hinder their fun. These are the top 10 resorts to keep the party going this spring. 

1. Tremblant, Qué.

Skiing in Tremblant, Quebec, ranked No. 1 in the East in SKI Magazine's 2020 Resort Guide

Tremblant combines great skiing with a vibrant village where the party rocks into the evening.

Find out what's new at Tremblant this season

2. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

Check out more about New York's Holiday Valley

3. Killington, Vt.

The Wobbly Barn's flammability isn't as much of a concern as its structural integrity. A group of fraternity brothers shoddily pieced it together in the '60s from the remains of several old barns. The original structure still stands today, and concerts at The Wobbly Barn define the Killington après scene. Just don't dance too hard.

A totally normal scene at The Wobbly Barn.

"The Beast is a badass mountain so much terrain you never have to ski the same trail twice and the access road has more places to eat drink and party than you can shake your ski at. The party scene is outstanding with the Wobbly Barn leading the way and plenty of other places to eat and drink the night away. The best mountain and nightlife on the east coast period the end. "

Read more about Killington

4. Mount Snow, Vt.

Find out what's new at Mount Snow

5. Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

Cheers!

"The most vertical in the east with the Slides to boot! The best town and down day activities in the east."

Learn more about Whiteface

6. Smugglers’ Notch, Vt.

Read more about Smugglers' Notch

7. Seven Springs, Pa.

Seven Springs Top 10 Apres

Seven Springs offers great places to hang out and eat after a long day of skiing

"The staff does a great job of keeping the snow we have. Even if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, we have a skiable mountain all season. The staff is friendly, the facility is beautiful, and the après ski is awesome and one of the best."

See what's new at Seven Springs

8. Magic Mountain Ski Area, Vt.

Get spellbound by what's going on at Magic Mountain

9. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

Skiers who call Stratton home know that when the gondola stops spinning, the taps keep flowing at Grizzly’s. Located right in the main base area, Grizzly’s hosts events and specials all season long with live music from local bands daily, and because of its proximity to local lodging, you never have to rock-paper-scissor for a driver. New for this season, Grizzly's closes at 4pm on Saturdays and reopens with live entertainment at 8:30pm as Grizzly's Night Club. On sunny days enjoy a locally brewed Long Trail Ale and work on your goggle tan outside on the deck.

Pizza and beer, what more could you ask for in your après

"It is a great place to ski mid-March and mid-week when the snow is still GREAT!!"

Read more about Stratton Mountain

10. Mad River Glen, Vt. 

Find out more about Mad River Glen

