Resort Guide 2020 East: Spring Break Destination

Not ready to stop your season? These resorts don't let the spring weather hinder their fun. These are the top 10 resorts to keep the party going this spring.

1. Tremblant, Qué.

Tremblant combines great skiing with a vibrant village where the party rocks into the evening. Photo courtesy of Tremblant

“Fabulous resort for all age ranges and abilities. Great snow well into April. Very economical food and lodging and good lift ticket promotions.”

2. Holiday Valley, N.Y.

"Holiday Valley continues to amaze. The mountain is the best. The lifts are high speed. The nightlife and après are awesome. The charm of Ellicotville in the winter is second to none."

3. Killington, Vt.

A totally normal scene at The Wobbly Barn. File Photo.

"The Beast is a badass mountain so much terrain you never have to ski the same trail twice and the access road has more places to eat drink and party than you can shake your ski at. The party scene is outstanding with the Wobbly Barn leading the way and plenty of other places to eat and drink the night away. The best mountain and nightlife on the east coast period the end. "

4. Mount Snow, Vt.

"Mount snow is a fantastic resort with all the amenities you could ask for. The staff is welcoming and friendly, the food in any of their restaurants is fantastic, and the terrain challenging and fun. I've been coming to mount snow for twenty years and I can't wait to see what exciting things they add over the next twenty! "

5. Whiteface Mountain Resort, N.Y.

Cheers! File photo

"The most vertical in the east with the Slides to boot! The best town and down day activities in the east."

6. Smugglers’ Notch, Vt.

"The best skiing and après ski activities for all ages."

7. Seven Springs, Pa.

Seven Springs offers great places to hang out and eat after a long day of skiing Seven Springs

"The staff does a great job of keeping the snow we have. Even if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, we have a skiable mountain all season. The staff is friendly, the facility is beautiful, and the après ski is awesome and one of the best."

8. Magic Mountain Ski Area, Vt.

"For Magic, it's all about the vibe. Great steeps, great peeps - a skier's mountain. The bar is awesome for après."

9. Stratton Mountain, Vt.

Pizza and beer, what more could you ask for in your après

"It is a great place to ski mid-March and mid-week when the snow is still GREAT!!"

10. Mad River Glen, Vt.

"Mad River Glen is unique in the ski world. It's the way skiing should be and the way it was when I was growing up. The single is like no other experience on a lift and the music and vibe at the mid-station is just wonderful. The views from the top of Vermont, the NY Adirondacks, Mount Washington and the Whites of New Hampshire, and even Quebec are spectacular. And the people, well they care about skiing and people having a good time."

