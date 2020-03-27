Top 10 Reasons to Take SKI Magazine's Winter Resort Survey

Click here to take the survey!

10. It’s a great way to salute everything you LOVE about your favorite places to visit in the winter.

9. If you don’t take the survey, you’re not allowed to complain about the results.

8. Sit there and think hard about skiing. Everyone in the office will think you're working on something very important.

7. Your *enlightening* comments might make it into SKI Magazine's Resort Guide or an episode of The Snow Report with Halley O’Brien.

6. The results really matter to EVERY ski resort.

Totally serious: the first resorts to call us for results every year are Bretton Woods and Mt. Sunapee to see who won Best in the East for grooming. If you’ve never heard of them, you probably don’t live in New Hampshire.

5. You can pick a side: Team Epic, Team Ikon, or any other team you want.

4. It’s a legit way to give feedback that your favorite resort does not put enough eggs in the mayo.

3. Your favorite ski resort won't win unless it gets enough votes (so you should probably get your friends to vote too).

2. Complete the survey and you’ll be entered for a chance for a four-night stay and a credit towards food and beverage at Deer Valley’s legendary Stein Eriksen Lodge.*

1. Because your voice matters to the ski industry, and this is a perfect way to let everyone know which places matter the most.

Click here to take the survey!

*Dates for possible stay at Stein Eriksen Lodge may be restricted.