Where To Stay in Vail

With several base villages that span over five miles, Vail has more lodging options than lines in its legendary Back Bowls. It’s cliché, we know, but there really is something for everybody—and every budget—here.

Value: Christiania at Vail

The Christiania at Vail is a European-inspired lodge with a diverse collection of condominium vacation residences. This place is a great deal; it is conveniently located in the heart of Vail Village and comes with breakfast every morning. The quaint mountain cottage will transport you back to the Austrian Alps, with 22 guest rooms and suites and 45 condominiums with a Bavarian-inspired ambiance. Relax in your own living areas, or in the lodge’s outdoor heated pool. Take advantage of how close all the village dining, shopping, and drinking venues are. An ideal place to set up camp to explore all Vail has to offer.

Ambience: The Sonnenalp

Bavarian-inspired decor at The Sonnenalp Photo courtesy of Sonnenalp Resort

Exuding an authentic Swiss charm, this boutique hotel in Vail Village is known for its luxurious spa, four restaurants, and spacious suites and lodge rooms with custom Bavarian furniture, gas fireplace, and space to move about. Book a massage at the tranquil Sonnenalp Spa or get your sweat on at the modern fitness center. This is a great choice for skiers looking for a more personalized experience that reflects Vail’s rich history and inspirations.

Convenience: Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

Situated at the base of Vail Mountain, 150 yards from Eagle Bahn Gondola, the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort features updated rooms with new beds, fireplaces, decor, and artwork. Make time for the full-service spa, fitness center, or heated pool—a great way to spend time after tearing up the slopes. The hotel’s dining options include First Chair, serving breakfast daily; Avalanche Pub, a chill spot for draft beers and apps; and Gore Range Pizza, firing up made-to-order, hand-crafted pies.

Luxury: The Arrabelle at Vail Square

The Arrabelle at Vail Square, which anchors Lionshead Village Courtesy of Vail Resorts

This hotel combines upscale accommodations and amenities with the old-world European charm that has inspired Vail’s timeless character. The stately hotel anchors a plaza at the heart of Lionshead Village with an open-air ice rink, outdoor fire pits, shopping, and dining. It also includes direct access to Vail Mountain via the Eagle Bahn Gondola, which is just steps away. The Arrabelle’s restaurant, Tavern on the Square, offers a great après-ski scene, and a 10,000-square-foot full-service spa is a rejuvenating and relaxing space. Head to the rooftop to soak in the hot tubs while taking in the stunning views.

Family: Lion Square Lodge at the Gondola

At the base of Vail Mountain, Lion Square Lodge is ideal for families looking for a little more space to spread out, but who still want to be right by the slopes. Walk out the door, grab your skis, and Eagle Bahn Gondola is steps away. The lodge offers hotel rooms through five-bedroom deluxe condos. Fuel up at the El Sabor restaurant located on the lobby level, then unwind in the sauna, outdoor heated pool, or three outdoor hot tubs.

