5 Amazing Deep Snow Edits

Skiers have long chased after the sacred powder day. They anxiously await those times when the heavens open and blanket our mountains in white flakes, though those days are often few and far between. Despite how it may feel right now, powder days are just around the corner, so to celebrate the upcoming season, here are some of the best deep snow edits and ski films that will make any skier drool.

'AFTERGLOW'

In collaboration with Philips TV and the Swedish Agency Ahlstrand & Wållgre, Sweetgrass Productions produced one of the most visually stunning and logistically impressive films on this list. Featured athletes Chris Benchetler, Pep Fujas, Eric Hjorfleifson, and Daron Rahlves adventure into Alyeska’s fluffy powder after sunset. From skiers wearing light suits to rainbow lit backdrops on the mountain face, this film pulls the viewer into a different world. Deep pow shredding and backlit big air shots will make every skier watching yearn for colder days and bottomless snow.

'Rejoice'

Oregon native Sammy Carlson rips the backcountry near Revelstoke, B.C. in this film shot by Bryan Metcalf-Perez, Clay Mitchell, and Kaleb Weston. Carlson hardly needs an introduction, but if his name doesn’t ring a bell, he is most well-known for landing the first triple cork 1260. Although "Rejoice" is short and sweet, watching Carlson drop deep pillow lines and enjoy endless face shots will get snow lovers stoked for winter.

'Vahalla'

"Vahalla" is not your average ski film. With an interesting screenplay that accompanies the gnarly shredding, everyone can enjoy this edit, no matter their interest in the sport. Directed and written by Ben Sturgulewski and Nick Waggoner, this film takes viewers on a journey through a fictional world including a ski camp named Vahalla. From unlimited powder to a naked ski segment, "Vahalla" keeps watchers engaged and begging for more. Watching athletes such as Cody Barnhill, Sierra Quitiquit, Alex Monot, Pep Fujas, Eric Hjorleifson, Kazushi Yamauchi, Zack Giffin, and Molly Baker blow through piles of powder will both soothe and ignite your snow cravings. To access the full movie online, head over to Sweetgrass Production's website.

'Solitary: Piers Simon'

Piers Solomon, a Swiss freeskier and Patagonia athlete, shreds through the powdery backcountry in Japan, British Columbia, and Switzerland in "Solitary." Filmed by DPS Cinematic, the edit begins with calming shots of Solomon skinning through breathtaking mountain scenery contrasted with sweet crash reels in deep snow. The edit is a mere five minutes, but packed into that short time are insane face shots, technical lines, and big air. Solomon’s smooth, effortless style creates a seamless ski film that not only shows off the athlete but showcases the beautiful snowy environment.

'Attack of La Niña'

The Matchstick Productions film “Attack of La Niña” showcases the historic snowfall that occurred in 2011 around North America. From Alaska to Colorado, MSP highlights amazing locations during one of the snowiest seasons of the past decade. Featuring athletes such as Cody Townsend, Gus Kenworthy, and Ingrid Backstrom, "Attack of La Niña" is packed with talent. Throughout the production, it seems to never stop snowing. The film has everything: big air, gnarly lines, infinite snow, and a great cast and crew to give a classic ski movie feel. To access the full movie go to Matchstickpro.com.

