Bella VIDA by Amie Engerbretson

Amie Engerbretson slashes pow in Bella Coola, B.C. Photo courtesy of Zack Almader

Last spring, pro skier Amie Engerbretson headed to Bella Coola, B.C. with fellow pro Tyler Ceccanti and the Warren Miller Entertainment crew to film a segment for the 70th annual WME film, "Timeless".

While not new to the WME screen—Engerbretson has appeared in four Warren Miller flicks to date—she described the trip to Bella Coola as unique. Located on the Central Coast of B.C. in the Heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, Bella Coola is steeped in First Nations history, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, and boasts a huge heli-skiing tenure.

“I don’t know if it was the snow, the mountains or the beautifully ancient glaciers, but it was magical,” said Engerbretson.

This combination is what made this particular trip different to so many others Engerbretson gets to take as a pro skier traveling the world. "A lot of time, heli-skiing is super fancy, you stay in plush lodges," Engerbretson told SKI. "This wasn’t that at all. We stayed at Bracewell Lodge, which is literally in the middle of nowhere Canada. It's totally off the gird and runs on Diesel generators ... What I liked about it is that the focus is on the skiing."

And focus on the skiing she did. Despite hitting Bella Coola on a variable snow year, Engerbretson found the goods, and has the footage to prove it.

