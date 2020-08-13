The Reel Deal 2020

The days are getting shorter, the morning air is starting to feel crisp, and the leaves are even hinting at changing color. All of this can only mean one thing: This year's crop of ski movies is coming up!

Like most things in 2020, ski movie showings will undoubtedly look different this year. SKI is expecting to see many more digital premieres, some drive-in showings, and, if everyone starts wearing masks, maybe even a few movies will be shown in a usual theater setting. Regardless of how you choose to see them, these are the movies you need to see before the ski season begins.

We'll update this page as new trailers are released, so be sure to check back regularly as more movies are announced.

Teton Gravity Research - 'Make Believe'

Celebrating 25 years of ski movies, this year's Teton Gravity Research (TGR) release celebrates many pro skiers' humble beginnings, and how they turned a dream into a lifestyle that inspires skiers everywhere. Starring TGR regulars Tim Durtschi, Nick McNutt, Griffin Post, Colter Hinchliffe, Kai Jones, Caite Zeliff, and the incredible Sammy Carlson, and others, "Make Believe" is sure to be one of the most visually striking and enjoyable ski movies of 2020.

"Make Believe" is scheduled to premiere in the Tetons on Sept. 19, 2020, and a tour of sorts will follow. You can find more information on TGR's website.

Watch more Sammy Carlson: 'Over TIME'

Frozen Ambrosia/1091 Pictures - 'Tanner Hall Forever'

The man, the myth, the legend, Tanner Hall is back again with another feature that is sure to inspire the hearts and minds of skiers both young and old. After 20 years in the game, T Hall knows a thing or two about how to put it down. From park to powder, X Games to the Freeride World Tour, Hall’s been blowing minds in the ski world since the turn of the millennium. This year, T Hall cuts deep. “Forever” delves into the challenges he’s faced over two decades of professional skiing and the different avenues within the sport that adversity has forced him down, the Freeride World Tour only being the latest. This movie will be real, personal, and that’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Tanner Hall. If you don’t have goosebumps after this one, check your pulse.

"Tanner Hall Forever" will premiere online on October 6, 2020.

Matchstick Productions - 'Huck Yeah!'

It appears the crew at Matchstick Productions (MSP) might have found the perfect equation for their new movie. This year MSP once again taps Sam Kuch and Karl Fostvedt, the skiers who stole the show in last year's "Return to Send'r," but combine those skiers' talents with some of the best female skiers in the world, including Arianna Tricomi, McKenna Peterson, Lucy Sackbauer, and The Blondes. Plus, this year's feature promises appearances from longtime MSP staples like Mark Abma, Eric Hjorliefson, and Chris Rubens, making "Huck Yeah!" a must-see for anyone who likes to watch skiers do their thing.

MSP plans to send this one to the world in September, 2020. Learn more on their website.