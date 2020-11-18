Full Film: Blank Collective's 'Follow The Forecast'

Full Film: Blank Collective's 'Follow The Forecast'

How skiers let weather predictions decide their direction.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Salomon

Whether they are following the forecast or the forecast is following them, the skiers behind the "blank. Collective" know how to take advantage of what mother nature provides, especially champagne powder. Presented by Salomon in association with Rockstar Energy, Blank Collective’s film “Follow The Forecast” encapsulates how their athletes spent last season letting weather predictions determine their plan for the day. 

From mesmerizing lines that will have you holding your breath, the realities of winter camping, and the best snow of Anna Segal’s life, this film captures it all. The humor and enthusiasm of the athletes sets a high-spirited tone throughout the film, even at four in the morning as skiers prepare to take on Mt. Shuksan with Cody Townsend. The encouragement from one another—and the occasional Stan Rey roast—feeds the stoke and excitement displayed in the film. One storm after another, athletes showcase their talents and passion across the west. 

Watch: Blank Collective's 'Follow the Forecast'

 Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Blank Collective’s “Follow The Forecast” features:

More Longer Ski Movies Available Right Now

Blank Collective: 7 Stages of Blank

Faction: "The Collective"

"Dollar Short" presented by Sweet Protection

Related

Zermatt to Verbier, four skiers traversing
Videos

Full Film: The Faction Collective 'Zermatt to Verbier'

Four skiers explore the highest traverse in the Swiss Alps and the Patrouille des Glaciers race route.

Amie Engerbretson and Todd Ligare
Videos

Full Film: 'Snow Pony'

Amie Engerbretson fulfills her rodeo queen dream with help from Todd Ligare, McKenna Peterson, Lexi Dupont and Mark Howard.

Before Blank screen shot
Videos

Salomon TV: Before Blank

A look back at the Blank Collective's beginnings, as well as their hard-charging 2017/2018 season.

Dollar Short Promo
Videos

Full Film: "Dollar Short" starring Jake Hopfinger and Parkin Costain

Two Sweet Protection athletes experience the luxuries of skiing with a little extra money in their pockets in a new ski film.

1920_FILMTC Lead LS @Mark Clinton
Videos

FULL FILM: Faction's 'The Collective'

With a stacked athlete team of some of the best freestyle skiers on the planet, the ski company’s 2019-2020 feature-length movie is must-see.

7 Stages of Blank Thumb
Videos

FULL FILM: The 7 Stages of Blank

The Blank Collective's annual film features some of Canada's best freeskiers (and American Josh Daiek) doing what they do best.

Smoothy aces another turn.
Videos

Full Film: A Winter Affair's 'EAST WEST'

Three female skiers follow in the footsteps of a pioneer on a massive ski mission in New Zealand.

Dane Tudor in the film "The Mountains are Calling".
Videos

FULL FILM: The Mountains are Calling

Follow Dane Tudor and Simon Hillis in their search for endless powder in British Columbia.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now