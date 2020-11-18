Full Film: Blank Collective's 'Follow The Forecast'

Whether they are following the forecast or the forecast is following them, the skiers behind the "blank. Collective" know how to take advantage of what mother nature provides, especially champagne powder. Presented by Salomon in association with Rockstar Energy, Blank Collective’s film “Follow The Forecast” encapsulates how their athletes spent last season letting weather predictions determine their plan for the day.
From mesmerizing lines that will have you holding your breath, the realities of winter camping, and the best snow of Anna Segal’s life, this film captures it all. The humor and enthusiasm of the athletes sets a high-spirited tone throughout the film, even at four in the morning as skiers prepare to take on Mt. Shuksan with Cody Townsend. The encouragement from one another—and the occasional Stan Rey roast—feeds the stoke and excitement displayed in the film. One storm after another, athletes showcase their talents and passion across the west.
Watch: Blank Collective's 'Follow the Forecast'
Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.
Blank Collective’s “Follow The Forecast” features:
- Stan Rey @stanrey
- Alexi Godbout @alexigodbout_
- Josh Daiek @joshdaiek
- Chris Rubens @chrisrubens
- Aaron Blunck @aaronblunck
- Anna Segal @anna_segal
- Jordy Kidner @jordykidner
- Cody Townsend @codytownsend
- Sam Kuch @samkuch_
- Riley Leboe @rileyleboe
- Barclay Desjardins @barclaydesjardins
- Lexi Dupont @lexidupont
- Ian Morrison @ian_morrison
- ABM @abmskier
- Cole Richardson @skier_cole
- Sage Cattabirga-Alosa @sage_cattabriga_alosa
- Drew Petersen @drewpeterski
