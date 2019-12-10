The Shadow Campaign Volume VI: The Lonely Star

DPS is back with season six of The Shadow Campaign with their new film "The Lonely Star." The latest installment of the series alternates between snow and sand for an otherworldly experience. The stunning cinematography highlights the skills of Zack Griffin, Piers Solomon, and Santi Guzman as they effortlessly float through powder and send massive features in the backcountry.
This unique take on a ski film is about, according to DPS, “an ill-fated explorer finds himself marooned on a desolate planet. Alone with his thoughts, he is caught between a sandy reality and snowy hallucinations of winters past.”
Watch: DPS Cinematic's "The Lonely Star"
- The Lonely Star was created in partnership with Outdoor Research, Fat Tire, and Osprey Packs.
- Featuring: Santiago Guzman, Piers Solomon, and Zack Giffin
- Directed and Shot by: Frank Pickell / futuristicfilms.com
- Edited by: Matt Wade
- Executive Producers: Stephan Drake and Dan Benshoff