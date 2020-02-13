In the times of big airs and even bigger budgets, it can be hard to bring something new to the table. Finnish freestyler Antti Ollila did just that in the latest edit from Faction. From the streets of his native country of Finland to the fjords of Folgefonna, Norway to spring slush in La Clusaz, France, Ollila left no feature untouched. His smooth lines into massive airs combine with interesting street features to produce one of the most creative edits we have seen this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One of the many impressive street features in the edit. Photo credit: Stephan Sutton

Thanks to the long winter in Finland, Antti bags an impressive 300+ days of skiing, which is evident in his signature style. This Sochi Slopestyle Olympian and X Games silver medalist has made a name for himself at only 25 years-old as one of the most dynamic skiers in the game through his creative edits and a jaw-dropping bag of tricks.

Antti has been with Faction for four years and in that time he has continued to compete in events and travel around the world. Although his style isn’t typical for big competitions, he draws inspiration from some of the greats like Lolo Favra and Phil Casabon for style and adds his own originality to different tricks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to The Faction Collective, “This Athlete Edit showcases all of Antti’s best shots from THE COLLECTIVE, as well as some golden extras that we just couldn’t fit in the final cut.”

Watch: The Faction Collective Presents - Antti Ollila Athlete Edit